A project to restore the riverbank near the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum took a big step toward becoming a reality, Monday.
The Little Falls City Council voted 5-2 to accept a funding request of $70,000 toward the project, which would ultimately restabilize the riverbank. Council Members Leif Hanson and Wayne Liljegren voted against the motion, with Jerry Knafla, Raquel Lundberg, Mayor Greg Zylka, Brad Hircock and James Storlie in favor. Council Member Frank Gosiak was absent from Monday’s meeting.
A pair of major rain events — one in spring 2015 and another in June 2020 — have caused significant erosion on the bank of the Mississippi River. The Weyerhaeuser Museum is only about 20 feet from the edge.
“Both events caused a massive slide of the riverbank along our shoreline and into the Mississippi River,” said Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) Interim Executive Director Camille Warzecha.
The request comes from the MCHS, which owns the Weyerhaeuser Museum. It is looking for $210,000 total from the city of Little Falls and Morrison County to pay for an engineering design on the project and provide matching funds for potential grant opportunities.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners has not voted on its portion of the total — $140,000 — but is expected to do so at its May 10 meeting.
“The reception by the county commissioners, in my estimation, was positive,” Warzecha told the Council. “On the 10th, I fully hope that they will pass it.”
The contribution from the city of Little Falls is contingent upon Morrison County funding its requested portion of the project. MCHS will also contribute $3,000, with another $4,000 or more in fundraising.
The lowest of three quotes Warzecha received for both the reconstruction of the bank and engineering design was $596,160. The design phase would make up $77,760 of that total, with construction estimated at $518,400.
Warzecha said she had approached other entities, such as Minnesota Power, to inquire about helping to fund the project. However, she has not had much luck.
“As of Friday, I got a, ‘We don’t do that kind of granting,’” she said “They realized that I had approached quite a few different people at Minnesota Power and they finally got one person to be the bad guy and say, ‘No way.’”
She previously told the Council and County Board that Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, attempted to get the project onto the 2022 omnibus bill at the state Legislature, but it was not going to be funded. Monday, she said Kresha is going to continue working at the state level to secure funds toward the project.
“When we get the design done, I will be talking to the Weyerhaeuser family about contributing more toward the granting part of it,” Warzecha said.
MCHS is hopeful it can receive grant funding from the Clean Water Fund and the Conservation Partners Legacy Grant Program. They require a 10% and 25% match, respectively.
Both Warzecha and Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Director Shannon Wettstein have previously stated those grant applications are looked upon more favorably if there are community partners providing matching funds.
Zylka asked City Administrator Jon Radermacher where the funds would come from, if the Council approved the contribution.
Radermacher said it could likely be taken from undesignated surplus funds within the equipment fund. He told the Council that city staff did not have a formal recommendation on the request.
“This is a fairly unique situation with the condition of the natural environment causing this disruption on the riverbank,” Radermacher said. “We don’t have any other programs, formally, to create and adopt this. This is really new to us.
“At this point, I’d lean to you guys as a Council to either consider it based on the request that’s already been made or direct us for further discussion or interest or exploration, whatever you want,” he added.
Lundberg made the motion to donate $70,000 toward the project.
Prior to the vote, Hanson offered explanation as to why he voted against the motion.
“I’d like to see this be funded entirely by the county,” he said. “As a city, our residents would be contributing twice; once as a county taxpayer and once again as a city taxpayer. It’s the Morrison County Historical Society, not the Little Falls Historical Society.”
Further, he said he understood that something needed to be done to fix the riverbank. He told the Council that it “wouldn’t bother him” if his county taxes were going toward the project.
“That is why the county is doing two-thirds,” Warzecha said. “They felt that they needed to contribute more.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Agreed to meet with the Morrison County Board of Commissioners in a joint session to discuss common interests and projects at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Morrison County Government Center;
• Received donations of several flags and a check from Little Falls American Legion Post No. 46;
• Appointed Andrew Poster and Brian Lindquist to seasonal groundskeeper positions at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Approved a request from Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union to sponsor and conduct the 2022 Little Falls Dam Festival Medallion Hunt;
• Approved an on sale, on sale Sunday and 2 a.m. liquor license for Tavern on First, owned by Leroy and Linda Nouis;
• Approved applications for fireworks stands in both the Coborn’s and Walmart parking lots;
• Awarded a low bid of $69,240.66 from Minnesota Wisconsin Playground of Golden Valley for new playground equipment at Gamradt Park, along with a zip line at both Columbia Park and Pine Grove Park;
• Approved an amendment to city ordinance allowing for interim use permits as an acceptable, temporary zoning regulation;
• Passed a resolution supporting the state Legislature’s new Local Government Aid (LGA) formula;
• Adopted a change to the Little Falls Golf Course fee schedule to include a $400 membership for college-aged residents, 18 - 24; along with a $100 per day fee for clubhouse rental; and
• Approved a proposed motorized trail segment on the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is a public hearing for a Minnesota Investment Fund application for Wabash’s potential expansion at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at City Hall.
