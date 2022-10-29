Little Falls will work with Strong Enterprises for its snow removal services during the next three winters.
The Little Falls City Council unanimously accepted the quote from Strong Enterprises, which was the lowest among five prospective businesses. The company will provide six dump trucks and a front end loader — along with operators — to help with snow removal efforts in the community. The city will pay $84 per hour for each dump truck and $99 per hour for the front end loader, during the winter of 2022 - 2023.
The company is owned by Austin Strong, a Little Falls native and 2019 graduate of Little Falls Community High School. He started the company as a lawn mowing business when was only 13 years old.
“As you know, we did purchase a snow blower two years ago, so we will be transitioning to that equipment this year,” said Public Works Director Greg Kimman. “We wanted to get updated pricing for that process. That’s why you’ll see on here a quote for a front end loader, as well.”
Kimman said the city’s front end loader will have the snow blower attached to it. The one it rents from Strong Enterprises will push the snow up on the snow dumps, in order to make room for more being hauled to those locations.
The city’s current contract ends, Oct. 31. As such, the one approved earlier this month will be for the winters beginning in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
“So, we originally sent out a proposal that had just one price in there,” Kimman said. “It makes sense to have three rates, one for each snow season; the 2022 - 23 season, the 2023 - 24 season and then the 2024 - 25 season.”
Further, he said his department worked to ensure it was fair in the bidding process. Initially, two companies submitted quotes for only one year. They called those businesses to solicit bids for all three years.
He said none of the companies that submitted bids saw pricing prior to giving their quotes.
Two of the other companies, however, could provide only three and two dump trucks, respectively, while another submitted a quote for only a front end loader. If those companies were hired, Kimman said the city did anticipate having to hire multiple contractors.
“Are we actully planning on renting trucks from these five places?” asked Council Member Raquel Lundberg. “Or, do they actually do the snow removal?”
“It’s an operator,” Kimman said. “So we rent the trucks with the driver on it. Our staff uses the motor grader to pull the snow away. We are also in the front end loader that has the snow blower and then we also have one gentleman that drives our city plow truck that plows snow, as well.”
During snow removal, he said the city typically has three staff members working. The other six trucks plus the extra front end loader are provided by Strong Enterprises. There are times only five dump trucks are needed, according to Kimman, but six is the number required for most snow events.
Council Member Leif Hanson pointed out that the quotes provided by Strong Enterprises and one other company were nearly identical, in terms of equipment available and pricing. He said he suspected, since the two businesses are also on the same block, both bidders intended to use the same equipment.
Kimman said he suspected the same, but he had not verified whether or not that was the case.
“If one works for the other, it doesn’t make any difference to us,” said Council Member Wayne Liljegren.
“I realize we could do muliple vendors,” Hanson said. “To me, it’s a lot easier for the street department, when they need snow removal, to call one vendor and say, ‘Tuesday, can we do snow removal?’”
