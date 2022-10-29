snow removal

The city of Little Falls received five bids for help with snow removal this winter. The contract went to Strong Enterprises.

Little Falls will work with Strong Enterprises for its snow removal services during the next three winters.

The Little Falls City Council unanimously accepted the quote from Strong Enterprises, which was the lowest among five prospective businesses. The company will provide six dump trucks and a front end loader — along with operators — to help with snow removal efforts in the community. The city will pay $84 per hour for each dump truck and $99 per hour for the front end loader, during the winter of 2022 - 2023.

