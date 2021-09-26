The Little Falls City Council voted to approve a 15.45% increase to the 2022 preliminary levy, Tuesday.
That equals a total dollar amount of $4.463 million — an increase of $610,585 over 2021. That brings the city’s 2022 preliminary budget to $14.337 million, which compares to $13.365 million in 2021. That amount includes an additional patrol position and a promotion of one officer to investigator with the Little Falls Police Department, as well as a newly-created administrative position.
It also factors in all capital requests for 2022, which City Administrator Jon Radermacher said is sure to go down before the final levy and budget are approved in December. For example, he said the substantial increase to the Parks and Recreation budget in the preliminary budget includes funding all of its capital improvement projects at 100%. City Engineer Greg Kimman eventually bills out costs of staff time allocated to each project.
“At this point in the year, we fund it at 100%, and then we reduce it,” Radermacher said. “It’s one of those tools that we can use to ensure that we’re going to lower the preliminary levy; give us a little bit of buffer in case something drastic happens between now and the final levy in December. Know that those numbers are going to come down pretty significantly.”
Though a 15.45% increase to the levy might look like a lot, Radermacher also cautioned that it doesn’t mean property taxes will go up that much. He said with Morrison County’s projected net tax capacity based on early estimates from valuations, the preliminary tax rate would go up about 4.22%. That is if the overall levy rate remains where it is now, which he said it almost certainly will not.
Once the preliminary levy and budget are set, they can be decreased, but they cannot go up. Accounting for the use of reserve dollars and numbers changing on the capital improvement projects, Radermacher said he believes the total levy will be reduced significantly.
“Ultimately, I think on the total levy increase, my target is — reasonably we can get that down to 5%,” he said. “That does include sustaining those position requests, as well.”
Radermacher also highlighted for the Council some areas in the general fund that account for the projected increase.
There is a projected expense amount of $20,800 on elections, due to 2022 being an election year. That is coming off of a non-election year in which only $200 were budgeted. The police budget is also slated to increase from $2.105 million in 2021 to $2.257 million next year. That includes an extra $60,000 in capital improvement funds to implement body cams. There is also funding for other equipment, such as bulletproof vest replacements.
In terms of the parks and recreation budget — which is mostly funded via the general fund — the preliminary budget includes fully funding $100,000 for both a bandshell and splash pad.
“At this point, it’s certainly not finalized,” Radermacher said. “It’s something that we can discuss in the next stages of the budgeting process. You’ve heard me say this in the past; the preliminary budget is something that we want to make sure that we give ourselves some flexibility by setting it high, because once we’ve set this number, that’s the maximum that the levy can be. We cannot increase it, but we certainly and absolutely will reduce the levy depending on anything that comes up that’s not right now in our anticipated forecast.”
From the enterprise funds — which include water, wastewater, storm sewer, garbage and recycling and the golf course — the largest capital improvement funds will come from the water fund. The capital improvement funds allocated to the water plant in 2021 equaled $80,000. That number is projected to grow as high as $1.395 million next year.
Radermacher said the city has a solid reserve balance in the equipment fund for the water plant. He is going to explore how those funds could be transferred to use for the upcoming projects. The projects include the possibility of adding another line where water being pumped from the plant could cross the Mississippi River on the south end of town. Kimman outlined the project and its purpose at the Sept. 7 Council meeting.
“As Greg presented before, it’s stuff that we really should be looking at doing, and it’s going to have some very good long-term benefits for the operation of our system, especially the distribution of the water throughout the city to maintain that infrastructure,” Radermacher said.
Garbage and recycling will also likely go up a bit in terms of capital improvement funding needed due to a new recycling contract. Radermacher said negotiations are still ongoing, on that front.
Radermacher also touched on possible increases to utility rates within the city.
On the water side, due to the major capital improvement projects along with needs on the operating side, he said there is likely to be a rate increase in 2022. For a residential customer, this is projected to be about 70 cents per month on the base rate — from $14.06 to $14.76. Typical use of 5,000 gallons would also climb to $27.54 from $26.23 in 2021.
The garbage and recycling rate might also go up slightly. Based on the current projection, the city would need 50 cents per month, per customer to pay for the purchase of new recycling carts.
“If you’re a standard user, —5,000 gallons, have a 64 gallon cart — you could likely see your bill go from about $100 a month to $103 a month,” Radermacher said.
Though the overall levy increase looks large in the preliminary budget, Radermacher said city staff is still exploring ways it can offset the impact it will have on taxpayers. It currently has unused American Rescue Plan Act funds that could potentially be used toward some of the costs.
“In the end, yes, it’s a pretty a substantial increase,” he said. “It’s going to be close to 15%, but we’re going to have ways to really drive that down very substantially. As I’ve said, this is our opportunity to set the preliminary levy. We set the ceiling. We get to re-establish where it’s ultimately going to be by the final levy.”
Little Falls City Council briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard details from Morrison County Auditor Chelsey Robinson on the redistricting process and further discussed its options;
• Set a special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at City Hall for in-depth discussion on redistricting city wards. The public is invited and will be allowed to speak, though they will be asked to stick to the topic at hand;
• Approved a change order of $5,452.81 for Beyond the Curb to be included in the final cost of the 2021 sidewalk improvement project;
• Approved a 2022 preliminary levy amount of $105,000 for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority;
• Approved a time and date of 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, for the annual Truth in Taxation public hearing;
• Heard feedback Council Member Frank Gosiak received from members of the public about installing a pickleball court in Little Falls; and
• Received an invitation from Police Chief Greg Schirmers to Coffee with a Cop, a community forum, from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. The event is open to the public.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Little Falls City Hall.
