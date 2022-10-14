Good Neighbors

Chuck Zwilling, left, and Becca Ruegemer, were awarded the “Good Neighbor” award at the Minnesota Realtors conference in Prior Lake, for their work with the ICE Fest.

 Photo courtesy of Minnesota Realtors

Little Falls residents and local realtors Becca Ruegemer and Chuck Zwilling were recently awarded the “Good Neighbor” award at the annual Minnesota Realtors conference held in Prior Lake.

The MNR Good Neighbor Award is annually presented to a realtor who makes a positive impact on the community through volunteer work with an organization. The award highlights individuals who give much of their time and talents to help improve the lives of people in Minnesota.

