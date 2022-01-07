The Little Falls City Council approved a pair of grants, Monday, during a brief meeting to kick off 2022.
The grants were to provide wayfinding signs for places of interest around the community and to help pay for the Little Falls Police Department’s new body worn cameras, which will be implemented in 2022.
The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant was awarded to the city in conjunction with the Heritage Preservation Commission.
“We did receive a grant for the interpretive signs,” said Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman. “Those are the wayfinding signs that we worked for with the HPC.”
In a letter informing the city it had been chosen to receive funding, the Minnesota Historical Society lauded the project.
“Your project has enduring value and is of interest to your community, elected leaders and members of the media,” read the letter.
Police Chief Greg Schirmers informed the Council the city had also received the Small, Rural and Tribal Body Worn Camera Grant Award.
“After receiving nearly 1,000 applications, we are very impressed with your agency’s commitment to its body worn camera program,” read a letter from the grant team.
Schirmers said the grant amount was $20,000. He said that money will be a help moving forward, as the city works to implement the new program.
“The funds, there wasn’t a lot of money available considering how large the grant was,” he said. We’re very fortunate to get that grant.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Elected Councilman at-large Brad Hircock to another term as Council President;
• Elected Ward 1 representative Raquel Lundberg as vice chair;
• Accepted a bid of $1,654 from Central Minnesota Electric, Inc., of Little Falls, to furnish and install wiring for two fuel pumps at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Entered into a professional services agreement with Toltz, King, Duvall, Anderson and Associates for engineering services at the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport;
• Amended a contract for an airport maintenance and operation grant to $58,664, which is down $6,830 from the initial amount;
• Passed a resolution designating the Morrison County Record as the city’s official newspaper in 2022; and
• Designated the American National State Bank of St. Cloud, Bank of Zumbrota, Central Minnesota Credit Union, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Pine Country Bank, Pine Island Bank, Randall State Bank, RBC and Unity Bank as depositories in 2022.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Little Falls City Hall.
