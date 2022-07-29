A concept drawing by Wold Architects and Engineers shows one possible design for a multipurpose activity area at a Little Falls Community Recreation Center, if it is built. The view shown is looking out from an elevated walking track.
A ballot question for Little Falls residents in 2022 involving funding for a community recreation center is looking increasingly unlikely.
At its most recent meeting, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said, unless the state Legislature calls a special session by early August, it likely would not be prudent to ask the ballot question this year.
The state passed legislation in 2021 that would allow the city to capture $17 million over 30 years via a half-cent local option sales tax to pay for the proposed center, if it was approved by voters in the 2022 general election. However, due in large part to inflation and increased construction costs, the type of facility the city would like to build is estimated to be more in the $33 million range.
The length of the local option sales tax — 30 years — and the amount — one-half cent on every dollar spent within the city — would remain the same. New projections by the city estimated that it could capture $33 million without changing those details. However, such a change requires an amendment to the legislation approved for the ballot question.
The state Legislature had not approved an amendment when it adjourned in late May, and Senate Republicans have been firmly against calling a special session, according to several reports. At this point, any changes to that thinking seem, at best, unlikely.
Radermacher told the Council he had recently spoken with Mary Ippel, a partner at Taft Law in Minneapolis, who worked with the city in drafting a previous ballot question in 2018.
“We had a discussion and came to the conclusion that without the Legislative special session, and without that being completed before early August, that we aren’t really going to be in a position to host the ballot question without having to, again, re-host the ballot question,” Radermacher said.
He said the city had, essentially, two options in the absence of a special session.
One option would be to ask the ballot question that has been approved — which specifies a dollar amount of $17 million — in November. If that amount is approved, in order to get the proposed 95,000 square foot facility built, the city would likely have to go back to the Legislature and ask for an amendment to the amount after the fact.
In that case, Radermacher said the state would likely agree to the amendment only if it is approved by voters. Essentially, voters would have to vote “Yes” on a ballot question in both 2022 and 2024 in order to get the building paid for in full.
The other option would be to not host the ballot question this year. In that case, the city will have to go back to the Legislature during the 2023 session to get legislation specifying the new price. That would allow the question on the 2024 general election ballot.
“Either option leads us, likely, to another ballot question,” Radermacher said. “I think it’s probably easier to get it approved one time with the dollar amount that we truly need than it would be twice.”
Unless the unexpected happens and a special session is called soon, Radermacher said he likely will be recommending to the Council sometime in August that it votes to not host the ballot question in 2022. He urged them to speak to their legislators or any Senate Republicans they might know and advocate for a special session.
“It is something that, maybe there would be hope, so we wouldn’t want to do it right away,” Radermacher said. “I would declare us to make an intentional decision sometime at an August meeting that we’re not going to have the ballot question.”
