Rec Center Concept Drawing

A concept drawing by Wold Architects and Engineers shows one possible design for a multipurpose activity area at a Little Falls Community Recreation Center, if it is built. The view shown is looking out from an elevated walking track.

 Wold Architects and Engineers

A ballot question for Little Falls residents in 2022 involving funding for a community recreation center is looking increasingly unlikely.

At its most recent meeting, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said, unless the state Legislature calls a special session by early August, it likely would not be prudent to ask the ballot question this year.

