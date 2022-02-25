Now that the new Congressional and Legislative districts have been released by the state, the city of Little Falls can move forward in its own redistricting process.
The city has been working on a plan to redraw the boundaries of its three council wards since fall 2021. The need to do so came to light when 2020 census data revealed a large discrepancy in population between the three existing wards, due in large part to the city annexing the Belle Prairie area.
Though City Administrator Jon Radermacher presented the City Council with proposed new boundaries in December 2021, it had to wait until the state finished its maps before it could make any official movement. That was the case because there was a potential the state lines could split the city, which would have impacted how ward lines could be redrawn.
“The fortunate part is, it didn’t have any impact in terms of our specific city jurisdiction and boundaries,” Radermacher told the Council, Tuesday.
The Council voted in favor of introducing the ordinance to realign the three wards.
Ward 3, which was formerly all of the west side, will now include the entire west side along with all residents south of Highway 27 and west of First Street Southeast on the east side. Ward 1 will include everything east of First Street Southeast and south of Fourth Avenue Northeast, including all properties east of Highway 10. Ward 2 will be all residents north of Fourth Avenue Northeast between the Mississippi River and Highway 10.
Radermacher added in his discussion with the Council that moving forward in a timely manner benefits the process for Morrison County as a whole. Having to redraw its own commissioner districts, the county must wait until Little Falls approves its new council wards before it can get anything done, officially.
“We very much drive the nature of what happens for the county,” Radermacher said. “Their preference would be for us to set our wards, then they would use our internal boundaries here for their districts for the county elected officials so they’re not impacted by the city boundaries. So we’re not splitting up our wards across different commissioner districts.”
He added that the county had seen the newly proposed wards and would plan accordingly in drawing its own. Each one of Little Falls’ wards will be part of a different commissioner district
“They have to split up Little Falls that way because there’s no way they can split the county equitably without splitting some part of Little Falls for five commissioners,” Radermacher said.
He added that, if the city chooses to annex another neighborhood or the boundaries and jurisdictions of the city change, that will need to be taken into consideration to refine the boundaries for future elections.
Even if nothing changes from the current boundaries going forward, the city could still consider opening the charter and forming a charter commission before the next election to re-examine the wards and boundaries. Radermacher said that issue shouldn’t have any bearing on the Council’s ability to approve the new boundaries as they’re currently drawn.
“Let’s redistrict what we have today, what we know what the population numbers are based on the census data and make sure that we meet the standard that was set in terms of the charter,” Radermacher said.
