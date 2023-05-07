Little Falls may observe the Juneteenth holiday sooner than expected.
Monday, City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the Council there is a chance the holiday will be observed statewide in 2023. It previously was not expected to go into effect until Aug. 1, effectively making 2024 the first year it would be observed.
Juneteenth was signed into law as a federal holiday in 2021, with the state of Minnesota following suit by recognizing the day in 2022. Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans following the end of the Civil War. The last slaves were freed in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Radermacher said there is a possibility that a measure going through the Legislature will put the holiday into observance before June 19 rolls around in 2023.
This year, June 19 falls on a Monday. Currently, the City Council is scheduled to have a meeting that day. However, if the holiday goes into observance, it would likely be moved to June 20.
“What we wanted to do is have some ability to actually have the conversation and be prepared that, if this does go into effect, we would be able to transition and incorporate the holiday into this year’s calendar,” Radermacher said.
The City Council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month. It has been the Council’s practice, if one of those dates happens to be a holiday, to change that week’s meeting to Tuesday.
In addition, Radermacher said when the city was negotiating labor contracts with city employees during fall and early winter 2022, the matter of Juneteenth was a topic of discussion.
“Our intent during those conversations was, when it goes into effect, we would incorporate it in as a paid holiday just as we do with all of the other paid holidays,” Radermacher said. “We were just not anticipating it to go into effect in 2023, when we were doing those negotiations last fall and winter.”
When asked by Council Member David Meyer, Radermacher said the addition of Juneteenth would bring city employees to 11 paid holidays per year.
“Do you have any idea how much it is for everybody to take a day off?” asked Council Member David Glaze. “How much is that costing us?”
Radermacher said he didn’t have that number available, but he could figure it out before the matter comes to a vote.
To clarify, he added that the state did observe Juneteenth as a paid holiday for its employees in 2022. However, it wasn’t anticipated to go into effect statewide until the 2024 calendar year.
“We talked about it,” he said, referring to the contract negotiations. “We didn’t sign anything that would say, ‘Yes, we will absolutely put it into effect in 2023.’ We said, in all of our negotiations, when it goes into effect as a state holiday, we would bring it up at that time.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.