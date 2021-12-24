The Little Falls Police Department will be implementing body worn cameras in 2022.
Monday, the Little Falls City Council unanimously approved a request from Police Chief Greg Schirmers to enter into two, 10-year contracts with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for body worn cameras, mobile video services and taser integration. The total cost of the two agreements is $551,465.35, to be paid in annual installments of $55,146.54, beginning in January 2022.
On Nov. 15, Schirmers told the Council that the mobile video recorders in the Police Department’s squad cars were reaching the end of life. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office also had its contract for the same service coming to an end in October 2022.
“This has been a collaborative effort with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in Morrison County to identify our goals with implementing a body worn camera program and identifying a vendor,” Schirmers said.
Over the course of two years, representatives from law enforcement throughout Morrison County and Morrison County Information Technology Director Amy Middendorf identified Axon as the best option. With the agreements that were approved, Monday, LFPD will implement body worn cameras for all officers, new mobile recording devices in all nine squad cars and new tasers for all officers that are integrated with the system.
The system also includes transcription and redaction software, along with use of evidence.com to streamline the evidence gathering process.
At the Dec. 6 Council meeting, Schirmers presented the results of a community survey that had been posted online regarding the implementation of body worn cameras. The results of the survey were largely in favor of adding the new service for LFPD.
The contract with Axon for the Core-plus program makes up $360,169.65 of the total cost and includes the body worn cameras and tasers. It will include 15 cameras and tasers, along with all licensing, for 10 years. Each camera will also be upgraded with the latest technology every two and a half years as part of the agreement.
According to information provided by Schirmers, by bundling the packages and signing up prior to the end of 2021, the city saved a total of $95,547.45.
The other agreement is for the Fleet 3 Advanced program. It makes up $191,295.70 of the total cost, and includes installation of the mobile video recorders into nine squad cars. The equipment will be upgraded every five years.
The funds for the purchase were included in the 2022 capital improvement budget.
“Axon is well-established in the industry in Minnesota and has been recommended by other law enforcement agencies,” Schirmers said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard public comment from resident Jim Abelt, who asked if the city could provide snow removal on a portion of the bicycle and walking trail on Lindbergh Drive South. The Council discussed the matter briefly later in the meeting, and Public Works Director Greg Kimman said he would explore the idea with his staff;
• Discussed a draft version of the housing study which is currently being conducted in Little Falls. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said a formal presentation would be given to the Council at one of its January 2022 meetings;
• Awarded a low quotation of $14,360 from Braun Intertec Corp., of St. Cloud, to conduct geotechnical services at Fourth Street East, Gayle Drive, Circle Drive and a potential pond location in preparation for the 2022 construction season;
• Approved the low quotation of $166,715 from Bolton and Menk of Baxter, to complete engineering services for a potential water main loop project;
• Approved a change order in the amount of $3,860 for Knife River for parking lot improvements at the Little Falls Recreational Complex;
• Approved an amendment for an additional $38,405 for Bolton and Menk for engineering services on the Safe Routes to School Program due to additional time needed by Anderson Brothers to complete the project. The initial contract was for $31,095, and the total cost has grown to $69,500. The city will recoup the additional cost from Anderson Brothers, according to Kimman;
• Approved a change order in the amount of $37,342.87 for Rice Lake Construction Group for the wastewater treatment plant project;
• Appointed Paul Karst and Benjamin Messinger to park maintenance positions at $21.66 per hour. HR Director Annie Cribb said the city received 16 applicants for the positions and interviewed 10;
• Approved a rent-free lease agreement with the Convention and Visitors Bureau for 2022 for use of the Rosenmeier property. The agreement is for one year and is rent-free as the CVB recovers from funds lost in restaurant and lodging taxes due to COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020;
• Decertified the tax increment financing (TIF) district for the AirBorn expansion and relocation project, as it reached the statutory maximum duration;
• Adopted the 2022 fee schedule;
• Set the city’s 2022 polling places as the Initiative Foundation for Ward 1, City Hall for Ward 2 and Bethel Lutheran Church for Ward 3;
• Set 2022 utility fees; and
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office that will make the city eligible for state and federal grant dollars through the national opioid settlements.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Little Falls City Hall.
