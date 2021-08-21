Questions regarding sidewalks within the city of Little Falls have been a common topic of conversation for the past couple of months.
Sarah Okroi, a resident who lives on the east side of Third Street Southeast, brought the issue to the forefront. During the past six Little Falls City Council meetings — including Monday — she gave public comment regarding the city’s decision to replace the sidewalk on only the east side of her street as part of a public improvement project this summer. Prior to the project, the street had a sidewalk on both sides.
Okroi has also brought her sons, Keaton and Landen Marrow, forward to give comment. The family has stated having a sidewalk on only side of the street creates safety and accessibility issues for residents with disabilities, as well as children and elderly members of the community.
Monday, Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman gave a brief presentation to the City Council regarding how the city determines where sidewalks are installed and why those areas are chosen.
“When we start a project, we look at, basically, our transportation system as a whole,” Kimman said. “Where are folks coming from? Where are they going to? What are the traffic volumes that we see on a lot of those roads?”
He said the way the city addresses the issue of sidewalk placement falls in line with what is suggested by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Essentially, the state calls for sidewalks on both sides of “urban streets and suburban arterials and collectors, adjacent to streets that connect pedestrian origins and destinations.”
For example, the goal is to have walkways on both sides of the street in neighborhoods where there are schools, parks, retail areas and along high speed and high volume roadways without shoulder width.
In Little Falls, that includes Trunk Highway 27, 10th Street Southwest, Lindbergh Drive, First Avenue Southeast, First Avenue Northeast, Broadway Avenue, Fifth Street Southeast, 11th Street, 13th Street, Fourth Street, Sixth Street Northeast, Ninth Street and 18th Street.
“Those are our arterial roads,” Kimman said. “Those are the main roads throughout the city of Little Falls.”
Next, he said traffic volumes are taken into consideration. For example, Trunk Highway 27 has about 10,000 vehicles per day, and Lindbergh Drive South has about 1,400.
The high volume roads — arterial roads — are the ones where he said the city is going to look at placing sidewalks on both sides of the road.
Referencing a map of the city’s sidewalk system that was created in 2014, Kimman pointed out that there are sidewalks on Lindbergh Drive South before it turns into a trail. Other areas of roadway, such as Fifth Avenue Southwest, are marked as areas where the city plans to eventually have sidewalks on both sides.
In terms of the street in question, Third Street Southeast, he said traffic volume does not warrant a sidewalk on both sides of the street. There is, however, sidewalk on one side connecting the area of the Morrison County Government Center and CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital.
“Third Street Southeast, we don’t even have traffic volumes on Third Street Southeast,” Kimman said. “We know it’s a low-volume road. (It’s the) same way with Second Street Southeast. That’s a relatively low-volume road, as well. We don’t have traffic counts on that because we know it’s a low-volume road.”
One street over, however, is slated to have sidewalk on both sides of the street after a construction project slated for summer 2022. With 2,150 vehicles per day, Fourth Street is considered an arterial road.
In terms of destinations in the area of Third Street Southeast, Kimman said there is sidewalk on both the east side of Third Street Southeast and the north side of Third Avenue all the way from First Street to the playground on Sixth Street. That also gives access to St. Mary’s Church and Mary of Lourdes School on Fourth Street.
“First Street Southeast, it has it all the way,” Kimman said. “Again, it’s one of our major arterials. Our major roads, those have it on both sides. Our lower volume roads, we have it on one side until you get to a point, in terms of the volume and traffic level, that you don’t have sidewalk.”
Roads that fit the latter criteria include Seventh and Eighth streets, which do not have sidewalk on either side of the street. However, sidewalk on both sides of Ninth Street provides access to Lindbergh Elementary, Little Falls Community Middle School and Little Falls Community High School.
Shifting gears, Kimman also pointed out that the city hears from residents both in favor of and against sidewalks whenever it completes public improvement projects. He said during a recent project in northwest Little Falls, a resident came to the city and said they didn’t want sidewalk in their area. He said they had to convince them why it made sense to put one on that stretch of roadway.
“We get the argument on both sides — ‘we want it, we don’t want it,’” Kimman said. “We have to look at, what’s in the best interest of the community in terms of: Where are they coming from? Where are they going to? Do the traffic volumes warrant it? Is there enough room on that stretch?”
Council President Brad Hircock thanked Kimman for the presentation, and said he hoped that cleared up some of the questions city staffers and council members have been receiving.
“I think that would help to answer some questions, to know there is a process and a formula for it and it’s not just willy-nilly,” Hircock said.
