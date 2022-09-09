Little Falls is still urging legislators to finish some business that was not completed during the 2022 session.
Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting a call for a special session.
“There is still some time and hope — very slim, but hope — that a special session could be called,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher.
Specifically, Little Falls is hoping to see the state pass a bonding bill. Included in projects eligible for transportation funding is a request from Little Falls for $2.5 million for a rail-grade separation on the Memorial Bridge, which connects the east and west sides of the city via Highway 27. The requested amount would cover preliminary work on the project.
It was estimated the state would include $1.4 billion in a 2022 bonding bill, if one passed. However, that never came to fruition as lawmakers left St. Paul at the end of the regular session in May and have not been called back for a special session.
Radermacher said the main reason for the rail-grade separation is safety. The project would extend the bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad tracks on the west side of the river, so highway traffic would no longer be held up by passing trains.
During a May meeting, Radermacher noted that the city’s main fire station, police station, hospital and ambulances all originate on the east side of the river. Tuesday, he played a video for the Council that showed fire trucks with their lights on waiting for a train for more than two minutes.
“I know it’s real,” said Council Member Raquel Lundberg. “I was there.” She added that the trucks were actually waiting for more than three and a half minutes.
The city was set to receive $6 million for the project in a 2018 bonding bill. However, then-Governor Mark Dayton removed the funding in a line item veto. It was also cut out of the 2020 bonding bill, the last one passed by the Legislature.
“We have had bonding requests in for the last four years and we’ve been very close to being funded,” Radermacher said. “We believe that this year we could have been receiving the money if they would have completed the session.”
He said there are several communities in similar situations. Funding requested elsewhere includes critical infrastructure needs such as replacing and upgrading aging drinking water systems, sewage treatment plants, roads and more, that “cannot be delayed.”
In the resolution passed by the Council, language asserts that without additional funding from a bonding bill, cities may have to “drastically” raise taxes and utility bills to help cover some of the costs.
“We’re hopeful that — maybe there’s more hope if enough of us ask, we can get that special session called,” he said.
Council Member Frank Gosiak said he felt it was important to get the work of passing a bonding bill completed. He noted that, in the last bonding bill, funding was included for the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail.
Council Chairman Brad Hircock said a lot of people would have likely welcomed an overpass the previous week. On Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, construction on the west side of the river forced traffic to be detoured.
He said he heard from multiple people that, when the train stopped at one point, the next two intersections were also blocked.
“That could have been really bad,” Hircock said.
Gosiak said his understanding was that if the train blocked an intersection for a certain amount of time, the railway company could be fined.
Police Chief Greg Schirmers said that was correct. However, he said the Police Department generally tries to work with BNSF to resolve the issue.
“If the trains are stopped, we’ve actually gone over and talked to the conductor or the engineer just to explain what’s going on,” Schirmers said. “Generally, they’ll work with us, but it does happen. We have not issued citations. We can, but it doesn’t carry a lot of weight.”
The resolution will be sent to Rep. Ron Kresha, Sen. Paul Gazelka, Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Lopez Franzen and Gov. Tim Walz.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.