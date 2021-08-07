Little Falls resident Sarah Okroi has been vocal in her opposition to one aspect of the city’s construction project on Third Street Southeast.
The project, which was approved by the Little Falls City Council after a March 1 public hearing, has been taking place throughout the summer from First Avenue Southeast to Seventh Avenue Southeast, and on Third Avenue Southeast between Third and Fourth Streets. The estimated $2.15 million project includes 8-inch sanitary sewer with services stubbed out to the property lines, 6-inch water mains with services stubbed out to the property line, 32-foot urban section roads with curb and gutter, along with 5 inches of aggregate base pavement beneath 3.5 inches of asphalt.
The part of the project which has caught Okroi’s ire is the fact that reconstruction of the sidewalk will take place on only the east side of the street. Prior to the project, there was sidewalk on both sides. She has stressed during public comment at the last five council meetings her belief that this poses a safety and accessibility risk for children, elderly and disabled residents.
“Can you imagine how hard it can be to move through the grass and snow while seated in a wheelchair, or using other adaptive equipment?” Okroi asked the Council, Monday. “Can you imagine how hard it can be to safely move from one location to another when you rely on the physical boundaries the sidewalk provides, and those boundaries are no longer there?”
Okroi said she is the mother of two children with disabilities, one of whom is completely non-verbal and another who is “just now finding his voice.” The latter of the two, Keaton Marrow, has also spoken in favor of having sidewalks on both sides of the street at the past two meetings.
Monday, he told the Council it could “do better,” and implored it to “let us keep our sidewalks.”
“I see you bring businesses to town,” Marrow said. “I see you bring housing to town. I see you taking away our sidewalks. I hear your silence for the disabled.”
Okroi, in her prepared statement, read a quote from Council Member Raquel Lundberg — who also lives on Third Street Southeast — at the July 19 meeting. In a discussion about the newest recycling request for proposal, Lundberg questioned whether or not haulers could collect in the alley so as to not further disturb curb appeal by putting another container in front of homes within the city.
In part, Okroi quoted her as saying, “People leave them in front of their house because they don’t have a sidewalk from the front to the back. I do because I live on an avenue. I can move mine on the sidewalk to the front, but most people just leave them in front.”
Okroi said she took that as an acknowledgment from Lundberg that she understood the difficulties that can be created by not having a sidewalk. Further, she said Lundberg had the “privilege of having the infrastructure, in the means of sidewalks, she needs to physically move from one destination to another safely with ease.” “Why is it OK to take infrastructure from Council Member Lundberg’s neighbors, while Council Member Lundberg continues to maintain her privilege of having sidewalks to easily and safely travel from one destination to another?” Okroi said.
Lundberg — who, like Okroi, lives on the east side of the street — clarified after the meeting that both she and Okroi will still have sidewalk on their side of the street, and she did not receive any special favor because she is a member of the City Council.
“Every single person on my side of the street will have a sidewalk, every single person across the street won’t,” she said. “That’s how it is.”
Okroi also echoed Marrow’s sentiment. She said her two children have taught her a great deal about communication, and that sometimes non-verbal communication can speak just as loudly as what is spoken.
She said the Council’s lack of discussion on the topic, despite her requests for it to do so, sent a message to her that no one on the Council was willing to be vocal about “ensuring the safety” of school children, the elderly and “our neighbors with disabilities.”
Okroi said the Council had the means to ensure infrastructure was “replaced for all residents.”
“Is there anyone seated before me willing to be the voice who speaks up for equal and safe access for all?” Okroi said. “Is our city council capable of making safety a priority, over fussing about how a garbage can may or may not affect the curb appeal? Your continued silence is deafening.”
Later in the meeting, Council Member Jim Storlie said he would be interested in getting the topic on the agenda for a future planning session for further discussion. In thinking about the issue, Mayor Greg Zylka said, since the Council’s last meeting, he had driven around the west side of Little Falls and noticed there were few areas with sidewalks.
Though he acknowledged the importance of safety for all residents, he also said the cost to put sidewalks on every street in town — even on just one side — would likely be prohibitive. Though, he still asked City Administrator Jon Radermacher to have a discussion about feasibility with City Engineer Greg Kimman.
“I can’t imagine the number of blocks — to even get to that one side of the road — (what) that tab would be for the city,” Zylka said.
Radermacher said he did talk about the issue with Kimman, but did not want to put it on the agenda for Monday’s meeting since Kimman would not be able to attend. He said the estimate they arrived at was around $25,000 per block to install a sidewalk on just one side of the street.
The city has about 100 miles of streets and roads for which it is responsible, though not all have the curb and gutter or style of boulevards conducive to adding a sidewalk. Looking at the broadest scope, however, Radermacher said the city would be looking at, potentially, 1,300 blocks worth of sidewalks.
“That would be an astronomical figure to install sidewalks everywhere,” he said.
At $25,000 per block, with 1,300 blocks, the amount would be about $32.5 million, to be more specific.
Storlie clarified that he wasn’t advocating to put sidewalks on every street in Little Falls. Mostly, he just wanted the city to address the issue at hand.
“All I’d like to do is just, kind of, take a look at this from — just kind of stepping back and taking a real wide look at it,” Storlie said. “(Let’s) see if there’s something we can do just a little bit at a time each year and work on the problem.”
