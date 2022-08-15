A Little Falls man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, Friday, Aug. 12, after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County.
Nathaniel James Becker, 19, Little Falls, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
At about 5:55 p.m. Friday, the State Patrol received a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 108 and Bur Oak Hills Road in Otter Tail County, about one mile east of Pelican Papids.
According to the State Patrol, both vehicles were eastbound on Highway 108 when the crash occurred. Becker was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck and Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, Bismarck, North Dakota, was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler. The crash occurred when, the report states, the Jeep signaled to make a right-hand turn onto Bur Oak Hills Road when the two vehicles “collided and rolled into the ditch.”
Becker was transported from the scene by ambulance with undisclosed, non-life threatening injuries. Wrigley was not harmed. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident, according to the State Patrol. The airbags did not deploy in either vehicle, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Pelican Rapids Fire Department, the Pelican Rapids Police Department, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Ringdahl Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.