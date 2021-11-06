A Little Falls man died Saturday, when he was involved in a semi truck and trailer rollover in Eden Prairie.
According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, Mark Edward Batters, 58, Little Falls, was killed as a result of the injuries he sustained in the single-vehicle crash.
The report states that, at about 7:09 a.m. Saturday, Batters was heading southbound on Interstate 494, near the Valley View Road exit in Eden Prairie. Batters was hauling potatoes in a 2013 Peterbilt when, for unspecified reasons, he drifted onto the right shoulder. The semi eventually rolled into the south ditch and came to a rest on its roof.
Batters was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol. The airbag in his truck did not deploy.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Eden Prairie Police Department, Eden Prairie Fire Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.