Minnesota State Patrol sig

A Little Falls man died Saturday, when he was involved in a semi truck and trailer rollover in Eden Prairie.

According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, Mark Edward Batters, 58, Little Falls, was killed as a result of the injuries he sustained in the single-vehicle crash.

The report states that, at about 7:09 a.m. Saturday, Batters was heading southbound on Interstate 494, near the Valley View Road exit in Eden Prairie. Batters was hauling potatoes in a 2013 Peterbilt when, for unspecified reasons, he drifted onto the right shoulder. The semi eventually rolled into the south ditch and came to a rest on its roof.

Batters was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol. The airbag in his truck did not deploy.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Eden Prairie Police Department, Eden Prairie Fire Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Load comments