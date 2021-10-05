Little Falls Police sig

A Little Falls man died Monday, after he was trapped under a backhoe at a construction site in northeast Little Falls.

The victim was identified by the Little Falls Police Department as Ralph Huar, 82, Little Falls.

According to a written statement, at about 5:45 p.m. Monday, the LFPD responded to the report of a subject trapped under a backhoe at the intersection of 11th Street and Sixth Avenue Northeast in Little Falls. When they arrived, they found Huar, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Little Falls Fire Department assisted the Little Falls Police Department at the scene.

