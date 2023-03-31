Fatality location

The pin drop shows the approximate location of a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Little Falls man and seriously injured a Fort Ripley man, Thursday.

 Google Maps

A Little Falls man was killed, Thursday, in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

As of midnight Thursday, the Minnesota State Patrol had not yet released the name of a 22-year-old Little Falls man who died when the vehicle in which he was a passenger was rear-ended. The identity of the deceased is expected to be released Friday, pending notification of family.

