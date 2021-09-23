Accident site

A Little Falls man died, Wednesday, after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Harvest Road, just south of the intersection with Iris Road, in Little Falls Township.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Mielke, 39, Little Falls, died as a result of the injuries he sustained. He was initially transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls via Mayo Clinic Ambulance, before being airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

In a written statement, the Sheriff’s Office reported that at about 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, it was alerted to a one-vehicle accident on Harvest Road, just south of Iris Road, approximately two miles south of Little Falls.

It was determined by the Sheriff’s Office that Mielke was southbound on Harvest road when, for unspecified reasons, his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. Mielke was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. The case remains under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the crash.

