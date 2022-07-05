This screenshot from Google Maps shows the approximate location of a side-by-side crash that killed a Little Falls man, Sunday, July 3. The pin-drop is over Lastrup, with 203rd Street in Granite Township circled.
A Little Falls man was killed Sunday, July 3, when he was involved in an ATV crash in northeast Morrison County.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek, 55, Little Falls, died as a result of the Granite Township accident.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that, at about 8:43 p.m. Sunday, July 3, they received a report of an accident on 203rd Street, approximately one mile north of Lastrup.
When they arrived on scene, members of the Sheriff’s Office learned that Waytashek was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV westbound on 203rd Street. For undisclosed reasons, he appeared to have lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road and entered the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
“Waytashek was partially ejected and life-saving measures were immediately attempted,” read the report. “Waytashek was later pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.”
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Pierz Fire Department, the Pierz First Response team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
