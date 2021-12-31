Kevin Michael Desmet-Groseclose, 34, Little Falls, was charged in Stearns County District Court with four felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:53 a.m. Dec. 25, 2021, officers were dispatched to eastbound Interstate 94 near mile-marker 153 in Avon for a road rage incident. While in response, officers learned that a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle.
When law enforcement arrived, they observed a man sitting in a black Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the complaint. The male was identified as Desmet-Groseclose. Officers also saw a blue SUV with four occupants — two adults and two children.
The adult female occupant of the SUV told law enforcement that they were eastbound on I-94, going about 70 miles per hour, when the black pickup truck came up behind them. She told officers it was flashing its lights and pulled into the lane next to them. She stated that the male driver was waving his arms at them, according to the complaint.
She said the male adult in the SUV, who was driving, sped up to about 90 mph in an attempt to get away from the pickup. However, she alleged that it caught up to their vehicle and crashed into the driver’s side of the SUV. Their vehicle then stopped on the interstate, at which time she told law enforcement that the pickup turned around and drove at them, head-on. She said they were able to elude the pickup and continue eastbound.
According to the report, when they stopped their vehicle, the male from the pickup came up their vehicle window and was “hitting it with a pop can, screaming about his daughters.” The woman told officers that they were “extremely scared” throughout the incident, especially the children.
While speaking with officers, the adult male occupant of the SUV told officers what the report describes as “markedly like” the woman’s story.
The report states that officers observed extensive damage to the driver’s side of the SUV, starting near the front and continuing the length of the vehicle.
Officers later spoke with Desmet-Groseclose. According to the complaint, he appeared “manic” and was “rambling about his daughters missing and he believed them to be kidnapped.”
Later, they spoke to him again when he no longer “seemed manic.” Desmet-Groseclose told law enforcement he did not remember much from the incident, and he didn’t know why he picked this SUV to pursue, according to the complaint.
Each of the four charges carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment, a $14,000 fine, or both.
