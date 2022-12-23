The city of Little Falls is taking steps toward updating some of the existing affordable housing in the community.
Monday, the City Council unanimously passed a preliminary resolution for the city to act as a conduit financier for apartment complexes in both Little Falls and St. Cloud. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the city worked with the hospital a few years ago on a similar project.
He explained that there is a developer who is looking to purchase both Park Place Apartments — formerly Key Row Apartments — located at 707 11th St. NE in Little Falls, and Courtyard Apartments in St. Cloud. The preliminary resolution prepares the city to serve as the issuer to help the developer issue the debt to purchase and renovate both facilities.
As such, Radermacher said there will be a joint agreement between the cities of Little Falls and St. Cloud to ensure the former is the one that’s eligible to do both projects.
“The key element that I want to make sure everybody’s aware of and has utmost confidence in is, the city has almost no liability in terms of the issuance of this debt,” he said. “Just like we did with the conduit bonds that we had for the hospital project.”
He added that revenue bonds for affordable housing facilities do not count against the city’s debt service cap.
He said the project would be beneficial to the city because it will help renovate and preserve the affordable housing status for the units at Park Place Apartments. In conversations he’s had with the developer, Radermacher said they were interested in sustaining the property as a long-term investment, rather than doing renovations and flipping it.
The issuances would be $10.75 million for the Courtyard project and $9.6 million for Park Place.
Once the preliminary resolution passed, Little Falls can submit an application for the project with the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget (MMB). All of the costs to the city will be passed through to the developer. The city would also collect an additional cost for administrative fees.
The benefit for the developer is that it gives it access to lower interest rates. In turn, that saves on costs and makes the project more financially feasible.
“In the end, I think it is going to be a very good thing for our community as a whole,” Radermacher said. “Based on our housing study, we need to be building more housing; and retaining access to housing and affordable housing is equally as important to developing new housing for us right now.”
Council Member Raquel Lundberg had several questions about the agreement.
She asked Radermacher to explain the difference between a preliminary resolution and a “regular resolution.” He said the preliminary sets forward the process so the city can submit the application. If that is approved by MMB, it will then call for a public hearing and for final resolutions on the project as a whole.
The application must be submitted to MMB by Jan. 3, 2023.
“Why did they come to us and not go to St. Cloud?” Lundberg asked.
Radermacher said the developers went to St. Cloud first, but the city did not want to take on the project for both facilities.
She also asked if St. Cloud meets income guidelines. A city must meet income eligibility to act as a conduit for such a project.
Radermacher said Little Falls does meet income eligibility guidelines. He did not know if that would impact the St. Cloud portion of the total application.
Lundberg asked if the preliminary resolution had to be passed, Monday. Because the application must be submitted to MMB by Jan. 3, 2023 — which is also the date of the next City Council meeting — it did.
“I’m told that I could submit the application, or at least complete that for them to MMB,” Radermacher said. “I could be the signer for that. I do not want to take that action without approval from the Council. I believe this preliminary resolution sets us on a path that will help facilitate the later elements of what needs to happen.”
He included that Taft Law, the city’s bond counsel, worked with the developers and prepared the preliminary resolution. He said doing so is “one of their biggest things that they do.”
As such, he was confident in the agreement, along with the assurances within it that it does not put the city in a position of risk.
“Do they have any other options?” Lundberg asked, referring to the developers.
“They could go to another community,” Radermacher said. “They can get a community — not even ours or St. Cloud — to do this with them.”
He said the developers and bond counsel was far enough along in the process to know that, if the application is approved by MMB, all necessary qualifications would be met.
“Basically, if this passes, this is allowing them to apply for it,” Lundberg said. “But, after the public hearing we’ll have a lot more information, right? So we should be able to, at that point, decide whether or not we want to do it?”
“Correct,” Radermacher said.
