Brine Tank

A photo provided by Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman shows what a brine tank he is looking to buy for the city would look like. The brine tank is the white object on the side of the box.

 Courtesy of the city of Little Falls

Little Falls is hoping to experiment a bit with the way it treats roads, next winter.

Monday, City Engineer Greg Kimman told the Little Falls City Council that he had been looking into using brine on some city streets, rather than the salt and sand mixture that has been used in the past. Though the matter was a discussion only item and there was no formal vote, the Council was receptive to the idea.

