Little Falls Lions donate $2,000 Morrison County Veterans Services Office Jan 27, 2023

Little Falls Lion Dean Erdman, left, presented a $2,000 donation on the behalf of the Lions Club to Kristina VonBerge, Veterans Service Officer. The donation is being used to assist veterans in need of services, housing and to enhance their lives.
