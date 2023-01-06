Upcoming events at the Carnegie Library in Little Falls include:
Cozy Corner Book Discussion Group, Tuesdays, Jan. 3 and Feb. 7, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Join our exploration of new and notable (mostly fiction) books. Selected titles available for pickup at the Little Falls Circulation Desk. Discussions take place in the Loft. Limit 12. For adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Little Falls Carnegie Library.
Preschool Storytime, Thursdays, from 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. — Join us in the community room Thursday morning for singing, playing and other age appropriate activities during children’s storytime. We will engage their curiosity, while developing important literacy skills and fostering a life-long love of reading and learning. For babies through preschoolers. No registration necessary. Sponsored by Friends of the Little Falls Carnegie Library.
Tech Time, Thursdays, Jan. 5 and Feb. 2, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Need help with your laptop, iPad or smartphone? Don’t know where to start? Call the library to make an appointment with a GRRL Librarian.
Fan Friday, Fridays, Jan. 6 and Feb. 3, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — We meet once each month to enjoy snacks and complete crafts based on our favorite TV shows, movies and book series. Limit 20. For teens and adults. Registration requested. Sponsored by the Friends of the Little Falls Carnegie Library.
Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament, Saturdays, Jan. 7 and Feb. 11, from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Gather your friends and sign up. Each four-member team will compete to see which team can finish the jigsaw puzzle first. Each team will put together the same puzzle. Six team limit. Register in person with team name. Ages 12 to adult.
Anime Club, Tuesdays, Jan. 10 and Feb. 14, from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Discover the culture behind Japanese animation and meet other fans as we watch and discuss various Anime and Manga series. Some series may contain mature content. Ages 13 and up. Registration required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Little Falls Carnegie Library.
Movie Night, Tuesdays, Jan. 17 and Feb. 7 and 28, at 4 p.m. — Now showing once a month in the Pancratz room. Some films may not be suitable for young children. Movie titles to be announced. Refreshments provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Little Falls Carnegie Library.
Junk/Smash Journal with Val Stangl, Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Enjoy creating a journal, diary or grocery list book with multiple types of paper like: scrapbook, music note sheet, old books, receipt paper and many more paper options. You will be adding pockets and pages until you have the design you like and finishing by binding the pages together. Go home with your own one of a kind design. All materials provided. For ages 13 to Adults. Limit 20. Registration required.
Game Night at the Library, Thursdays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 23, from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — From classics to ones with modern twists, we have a variety of games for you to play whether you are an individual player or you want to play with a group. The game lists for each night will be posted in the library the week before. Drawings for a game will be held each month. Snacks provided. For all ages. Sponsored by the Friends of the Little Falls Carnegie Library.
MN Writes, MN Reads winner Emily Schneider, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. — You will learn not only about Emily’s writing process, publication, creativity, but her experience with MN Writes, MN Reads as well. There will be time for Q&A also. For ages 13 to Adults. Limit 35. Registration requested.
Mille Lacs Indian Museum, Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Learn about sugarbushing and other Native American food traditions. For teens and adults. Limit 35.
Call the library at (320) 632-9676 for more information.
