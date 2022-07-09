Little Falls experienced an overall solid year, financially, in 2021.
Jon Archer, a CPA with Schlenner Wenner & Co., presented the findings of the city’s annual financial audit to the City Council, Tuesday.
“Just like in the past, we’re giving a clean opinion, or an unmodified opinion, on your financial statements,” Archer said. “What we’re saying is, based on the procedures we performed, the test work that we performed, we think your numbers look correct.”
Archer said the audit itself went well this year, as his team took a hybrid approach in terms of how it was conducted. He said representatives from Schlenner Wenner & Co. spent “a number of days” at City Hall, but did more of their wrap-up and planning work at their office.
He praised city staff for their attentiveness in addressing anything those doing the audit needed in a timely fashion. In going through that documentation, he said they did not find any unusual transactions.
“If we come across something — you’ve heard this for many years — we have to report it to you,” he said, regarding internal controls, such as conflicts of interest or problems with the bidding process.
Due to the fact the city had more than $750,000 worth of federal expenditures in 2021, Archer said Schlenner Wenner & Co. also performed an additional single audit specific to those dollars. Namely, the two programs studied were the airport improvement fund and the wastewater treatment plant grants the city received from Public Facilities Authority (PFA) funding.
Those also received clean opinions.
Little Falls spent down the general fund by $20,630 in 2021, almost $6,000 less than the previous year. As such, it ended the year with a general fund balance of $1.712 million.
That was due to the fact the city came in below budget both in terms of revenue and expenditures, but came in higher than anticipated in “other uses,” like transfers out of the general fund.
Revenues for the general fund came in a little more than $31,000 less than what was approved for the 2021 budget. However, the city also spent about $103,000 less than what was budgeted. The spend down comes after “other uses” — primarily transfers from the fund — coming in $92,000 above budget.
On the revenue side, Archer said coming within $30,000 of what was budgeted was “really close.” The one area he mentioned that came up short was in intergovernmental funds — which is comprised largely of state aid. The city had budgeted for $2.98 million in 2021, but received about $2.95 million.
“Licenses and permits is also slightly higher than budget,” Archer said. “You had received more building permit applications during the year than what you had planned. Service charges, that’s also slightly above budget, primarily related to fire protection charges that you’ve made to the neighboring townships.”
In terms of expenditures, he said general government spending — such as wages and benefits to employees — came in about $50,000 above what was budgeted, about $1.26 million. Public safety also came in about $76,000 higher than the budget, which is partially due to and, in part, off-set by the significant increase in building inspection revenue.
Spending on Public Works came in significantly below what was budgeted, $1.12 million compared to $1.32 million. Archer said this can be attributed to less spending on snow removal and lower utility costs than what was anticipated.
Overall, the city ended 2021 with a cash balance of $892,000 in the general fund, down from $1.77 million in 2020. However, Archer said those numbers are a bit misleading, as the city borrowed $909,000 from the general fund for the airport improvement fund.
“If we were to try to normalize this out a little bit and add back those dollars that were borrowed out, the cash balance would actually be up about $23,000,” he said.
Other remaining major funds, such as the EDA fund and the equipment reserve fund, ended 2021 with a significant increase in their fund balance. Debt service finished with a “pretty significant” decrease in fund balance of $397,000, according to Archer.
The projects tied to the aforementioned single-audit procedure — the wastewater treatment plant and airport improvement — along with the petition projects fund, came in with a deficit at the end of the year. However, Archer said those have all been made whole by borrowing from other funds.
In the enterprise funds, Archer said there was an increase in revenue for the water fund from 2020 to 2021, going from $1.65 million to $1.74 million.
“This is primarily consumption related,” he said. “We take a look at the consumption in these funds as we’re looking at how the revenue’s coming in. There was quite a bit more consumption in the water fund this year.”
The fund ended the year with an increase in net position of $276,000 and an ending net position of $9.9 million.
The wastewater fund is somewhat tied to the water fund in that the increase in consumption also created an increase in revenues from wastewater. Revenue came in at $2.15 million at the end of the year, while spending was down slightly from 2020 at about $1.3 million. Archer said the wastewater fund had a net increase position of $1.56 million, leaving it at $18.4 million at the end of the year.
“If we compare that change in net position to 2020, 2020 was an anomaly because there was some capital transfers that happened into that fund related to construction, so you almost have to set 2020 aside when it comes to that change in net position,” Archer said.
The stormwater fund also finished the year with a revenue increase, which was driven by a rate increase, according to Archer. Overall revenue was $108,000, compared to expenditures of $72,000.
One of the highlights of the audit was Archer’s report on the golf course. He said, for the last two years, the golf course fund has had an increase in net position. That was up almost $20,000 in 2020 and nearly double that in 2021.
“I’ve been working on your audit for a number of years here now, and these are the first two years in quite a while we’ve seen increases in fund balance in the golf course,” he said.
He said this was due to there being quite a bit more activity in the golf course fund this year. Revenues were about $455,000 over budget.
Looking at that number a bit closer, he said about $153,000 came from clubhouse sales, such as food and beverages. About $301,000 was from service charges, such as membership fees, greens fees, etc.
Expenses were also up compared to 2020, but Archer said that was to be expected with the increase in volume. Some of that can be attributed to a raise in prices of food and beverages, along with compensation for golf course employees.
“This fund has a deficit of $201,000 at the end of the year, but like I said, we’re whittling away at that a little bit over the last couple of years,” Archer said.
The city did experience a significant decrease in net position in its garbage and recycling fund, according to Archer. He said this is primarily related to the $190,000 spent on new recycling bins. That money is paid back over time via a small surcharge in that portion of the utility bill.
“If we were to add that back, you’d be right around that $25,000 or so increase in net position like you’ve seen over the past few years,” Archer said.
