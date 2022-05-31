No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a four-unit apartment building in Little Falls, Monday.
At about 7:55 a.m. Monday, the Little Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a reported apartment fire at 401 Seventh St. NE. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a window in a second-story apartment, according to a written statement from the LFFD.
The department was informed upon arrival that all occupants had exited the building safely.
“Firefighters made entry into the apartment where the fire originated and extinguished the fire,” read the statement. “Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room of origin and the attic space above.”
According to the report, there was “extensive damage” to the apartment where the fire originated. There was also smoke and water damage in the remaining three units.
There were no injuries to tenants or firefighters, but all tenants were displaced as a result of the incident. They were provided with temporary housing and other assistance by the Morrison County Chaplain and the American Red Cross, according to the LFFD.
The LFFD was assisted at the scene by the Camp Ripley Fire Department, Little Falls Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Morrison County Chaplain.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Little Falls Fire Department and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, but is believed to be accidental,” read the statement.
