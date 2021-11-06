The Little Falls Public Works Department was recently fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for an improper application of biosolids to unapproved land in 2018 and 2019.
Public Works Director Greg Kimman received approval from the City Council, Monday, to pay the $2,310 fine. Funding to pay for the violation will come out of the wastewater department’s budget.
“This is not one that I’m pleased to present to you guys this evening,” Kimman told the Council.
According to the City Council packet, the city routinely applied wastewater biosolids to land at the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport prior to 2003. This practice was picked up again during the 2018 and 2019 crop years.
In the interim, however, trees were removed on a 7.7-acre parcel of land adjacent to the airport. When the biosolid application was reinstated, it was also applied to that adjacent parcel, which was not approved by the MPCA.
Kimman said there are essentially “two trains” of treatment at the Little Falls Wastewater Plant. The liquids are treated and eventually distributed into the Mississippi River, while the solids are used for either land or landfill application.
“In this instance, we applied it to land that was not approved at the time,” Kimman said. “It was adjacent to land that was approved. There was an error on our part in terms of how much land was approved.”
Kimman said certain factors, such as the water table and soil type, need to be taken into account in order for land to be approved for biosolid application.
At the time the error was made, three individuals with the required Type IV applicator’s license were employed at the wastewater treatment plant.
“The staff member in charge of determining application rates and locations discouraged peer review of the biosolids application,” reads the Council packet.
Kimman said that individual is no longer employed by the city of Little Falls. The error was discovered when, upon that person’s departure, current staff reviewed the records in order to report it to the city, as well as the MPCA.
Staff noticed there was an error in terms of how much land was approved for application versus the amount on which the biosolids were applied.
“We did self-report that to the state to let them know that there was an error that was made,” Kimman said. “But, unfortunately, because of the application of it, we did receive a fine for that application.”
To help ensure such an error does not happen again, Kimman said his department will require two people with the proper licensure to review calculations prior to application.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Entered a closed meeting to discuss land negotiations for the purchase of property;
• Postponed a discussion and a decision on the Little Falls Fire Department Relief Association’s pension plan due to a presenter not being able to be at the meeting;
• Approved an application from the Knights of Columbus Council 1804 to host a raffle April 3, 2022, at Holy Family Church;
• Received the resignation of Jeremy Pekula as an equipment operator with the Street and Parks Department and approved a request to post the job vacancy;
• Approved a quotation of $2,715 from Falls Flag Source in Nisswa for a 35-foot aluminum flagpole and 6-foot-by-10-foot U.S. flag to be placed at the Lindbergh Lions Recreation Complex. The funding will be reimbursed to the city by the Lindbergh Lions Club;
• Authorized the execution of a landowner agreement for Oak Wilt suppression by the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 371. The project will be 100% grant funded;
• Accepted a recommendation from the Airport Commission to authorize TKDA of St. Paul as Little Falls/Morrison County Airport engineers for a five-year period, beginning Jan. 1, 2022;
• Approved the terms of an internal loan to be reimbursed through tax increment financing from the North Freeze Dry, LLC, project;
• Authorized the execution of the joint powers agreement between the Little Falls Police Department, Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension; and
• Announced an informational and public comment meeting for a proposed body worn cameras and mobile video recorders policy will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, at City Hall.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Little Falls City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.