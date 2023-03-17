Talking about mental health and suicide can be an uncomfortable and uncertain topic that brings up different feelings, beliefs and attitudes for everyone.
Northern Pines Mental Health, the Minnesota Department of Health, Horizon Health Inc. and CHI St. Gabriel’s Health are teaming up to help guide those conversations. Changing the Narrative will be an interactive conversation aimed at empowering participants to change their perceptions of mental health toward how and resilience.
The event will feature Destiny Brown, a suicide prevention instructor and regional coordinator at Northern Pines. Participants at the event, which is scheduled from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6, in the Lindbergh Room at the CHI Clinic in Little Falls, will learn to understand the importance of language around mental health and suicide, reflect on eight the eight dimensions of wellness, identify risk and protective factors, feel empowered to respond to someone in distress and discuss feelings, beliefs and attitudes while talking about mental health and suicide.
The goal is to know that help is available, suicide is preventable and healing is possible. The training will include group discussions about mental health, why it matters and how to talk about it, and briefly touch on suicide prevention and resources available.
