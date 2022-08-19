3-13-22 LF Rec Center 7.jpg

A concept drawing by Wold Architects and Engineers shows one possible design for a front entrance at a Little Falls Community Recreation Center. A city-wide ballot question will not be voted on in the general election, and likely won’t take place until 2024.

 Wold Architects and Engineers

There will be no ballot question in 2022 asking Little Falls residents to approve a local option sales tax to fund construction of a community recreation center.

The City Council voted unanimously, Monday, to forgo the opportunity to ask the ballot question this year. Originally slated to ask for a half-cent sales tax on all taxable items purchased within the city, the vote will not happen this year because the city was unable to amend the total amount it could collect. Such action would have required approval by the state Legislature.

