There will be no ballot question in 2022 asking Little Falls residents to approve a local option sales tax to fund construction of a community recreation center.
The City Council voted unanimously, Monday, to forgo the opportunity to ask the ballot question this year. Originally slated to ask for a half-cent sales tax on all taxable items purchased within the city, the vote will not happen this year because the city was unable to amend the total amount it could collect. Such action would have required approval by the state Legislature.
The city’s request to amend the amount collected from $17 million to $33 million never came before the Legislature for a vote during its 2022 session. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said a special session would need to be called by August in order for the amendment to pass with enough time for the city to take the necessary steps to get the question on the ballot for the Nov. 9 general election.
“Obviously the Legislature did not convene a special session by today,” Radermacher said. “Therefore, I feel we do not have the opportunity — as we would have to submit our ballot question to the Secretary of State’s Office by the end of this month — to have our amendment heard and be able to act on it in order to make that change.”
The city’s initial asking price of $17 million over 30 years to construct a community recreation center was first brought up in 2018, when a similar measure was brought to a vote, but was narrowly defeated. That number was based on what the city felt it could collect — estimating about $550,000 per year — after a local option sales tax analysis was completed by the University of Minnesota Extension Office.
Radermacher said the figure was actually likely based on 2016 numbers. However, since that time, Morrison County has approved and operated a local option sales tax that has been in effect for nearly four years. Based on what it has collected, the estimate for what would be collected in Little Falls annually is closer to $1.2 million.
Due to construction inflation and improvements on the possible facility, the city wanted to amend the amount it could receive to $33 million. That would still be achieved within 30 years.
“I feel like we have a very strong confidence in what that number actually is going to be, if we did institute that sales tax collection for us,” Radermacher said. “That number far exceeds $17 million. It actually gets to that $34 million and beyond, just based on the collections (the county) had over the last couple of years.”
He added that if inflation costs continue to rise, the number will likely be different again when it comes time for construction, potentially in 2025, if everything moves forward as planned. Radermacher said, depending on what happens this winter, they’ll “go back to the table” and try to figure out the estimated cost of construction before it goes back in front of the Legislature during the 2023 session.
As everything sits, he said the best option would be to forgo the ballot question in 2022. The next possible opportunity to ask voters for the local option sales tax will be in the November 2024 general election.
“Even if we did [ask the question this year] and it passed, if the dollar amount’s going to change, we’ve still got to go back to the legislature,” Radermacher said. “Likely, with that, we’d still have to go and get another referendum approved, too. In that instance, I don’t think it’s in our interest to go after this twice; on two ballot questions.”
He said the advantage of not asking the question this year is that it would allow them to answer some remaining questions regarding the facility, not the least of which is where it would be built.
The city had brought forth a preferred site near Little Falls Community High School. It received considerable pushback from community members, however, as it would require the removal of a portion of what is known as the “school woods.”
The extra time also will allow them to further hone in on what the facility will look like and what it will include. Radermacher said there is a chance other opportunities will come up between now and when the question goes to voters.
A lot has already changed since the proposal to use a local option sales tax to pay for construction of a community rec center first came up, nearly five years ago. At that time, the city could ask the ballot question and, if it was approved, it would go before the legislature for approval. That has since changed to requiring legislative approval prior to the community-wide vote.
“I brought this up to our state representative,” said Council Member Leif Hanson. “I can’t remember what kind of response I got about, in the next session, possibly changing the wording on that. I would just like to see the heavy hand of the state lighten up a little bit.”
Radermacher said it has “flip-flopped” a couple of times. He said the justification for how the process currently works is to give the legislature more ability to turn down a request if it has objections. When it was approved by the voters first, legislators felt they had no option but to “rubber-stamp” it, even if they had objections.
He added that, when Little Falls’ ballot question was approved in 2021, there were some cities that had their requests denied.
“I guess I can see where that — maybe from the state’s interest — met what they were expecting,” Radermacher said. “For us, yeah, it’s frustrating. We went at it one way and then had to change and because of the change and COVID and everything else, we were stuck dragging this out longer than we hoped to.”
At this point, Little Falls will ask the Legislature during its 2023 session to approve a request to place a ballot question asking for the local option sales tax on the 2024 general election ballot. That will specify the amount it feels is needed to be collected over 30 years to pay for the project.
If voters approve the sales tax in November 2024, construction would likely begin in 2025.
“I hope we can continue on with this and not put it on the back burner until the last minute so we get some very definite plans and locations down,” said Council Member James Storlie. “So, if we do bring it up for a referendum vote, that we’ve got some information to give the citizens of Little Falls.”
