A process that started more than six months ago came to an end, Monday.
The Little Falls City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve an ordinance establishing new City Council wards within the city. The need to redraw the boundaries was driven by population numbers in the 2020 federal census, which were released in August 2021.
“Wards 1 and 3 were far short of what was needed to balance the population of 3,046 in order to meet our charter recommendation that all three wards be equally distributed in terms of population,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher.
In order to balance everything out, residents on the east side of Little Falls who live west of First Street Southeast and south of Highway 27 will join Ward 3, which was formerly made up entirely of the west side. Ward 1 will be all residents east of First Street and south of Fourth Avenue Northeast, including all residents east of Highway 10. Ward 2 is all residents north of Fourth Avenue Northeast and west of Highway 10.
Radermacher added that he had not received any oppositional comments from members of the public after the new boundaries were presented for a public hearing, last month.
This may only be a temporary shift, however. When the topic of redistricting was first broached in September 2021, the Council discussed the possibility of opening the city’s charter after this year’s election. That would allow for bigger changes, such as creating more wards or doing away with them altogether.
“With that conversation, we’ll be preparing for how that will work,” Radermacher said. “With opening the charter commission to deal with other things that we really need to do to bring that more into our current process and standards. That hasn’t been looked at in 40 years. We would also look at ward boundaries, as well, in determining what is ultimately — in the long-term — in the best interest of our city and how we distribute that vote.”
Radermacher said the city setting its boundaries also helped Morrison County as it works toward re-establishing its county commissioner districts. The County Board couldn’t move forward because its boundaries include the city council wards.
Little Falls was not impacted by changes to the state and federal maps. Though it is in different districts than before, it was not split up and there is no need to add additional voting precincts.
One final question that was yet to be answered was whether or not the three council members who are not up for re-election in 2022 — Raquel Lundberg, Jerry Knafla and Frank Gosiak — would have to run again this year due to changes in the wards. Radermacher said City Attorney Alissa Harrington recently informed him they would not have to run for re-election.
“None of these boundaries impact any of you in your existing places in which you live, so you wouldn’t have to re-run on that basis,” Radermacher said. “Nor would you have to re-run on the basis of the boundaries changing and creating significance in terms of total number of votes changing.”
The new boundaries also mean the current voting precincts can remain in the same locations as in the past. Ward 1 will vote at the Initiative Foundation, Ward 2 will vote at City Hall and Ward 3 will vote at Bethel Lutheran Church.
Radermacher said city staff will begin the process of ensuring everyone in Little Falls knows where they’ll vote in 2022.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard a report of Legislative priorities for the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities during the 2022 session;
• Received a $20,435.68 recycling grant and an $8,114.14 clean-up grant from Morrison County;
• Approved an application for a temporary fireworks tent from June 20 - July 5 in the Walmart parking lot;
• Approved a demonstration of a HUBER sludge de-watering Q-Press 280 for the wastewater treatment plant for $8,000. If the city opts to buy the equipment from HUBER, the $8,000 cost would be credited toward the purchase;
• Awarded the low quotation of $28,905 to Independent Testing Technologies of Waite Park to complete material testing for the 2022 public improvement projects. It was one of two bids the city received for the work;
• Awarded a quotation of $11,350 from Rice Lake Construction Group of Deerwood, for employee entrance door repairs at the Little Falls Police Department;
• Accepted the recommendation of the interview committee to hire Oliver Bridges to an engineering technician position;
• Accepted Mayor Greg Zylka’s appointment of Don Opatz to the Heritage Preservation Commission to replace Ashley Zidon — who recently resigned — for the remainder of her term, which expires Jan. 31, 2023;
• Passed a resolution supporting the Baxter Police Department for community impact funding from Sourcewell for a policy conversion project, which the LFPD will join; and
• Heard Council Member Jerry Knafla express his wish to bring the Gayle Drive public improvement project back for more discussion and another vote after it failed, Feb. 22. Knafla was absent at the meeting, so he was counted as a “nay” vote.
The resolution needed a 7/8 approval to pass. A single vote by James Storlie killed the measure with a 6-1 vote in favor among present Council Members. Knafla can bring the vote back because he was counted as a vote against.
City Engineer Greg Kimman recommended the issue be brought back when all Council members are present. A date was not set due to one Council member being unsure if they would be able to attend the next meeting.
The next Little Falls City Council meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Little Falls City Hall.
