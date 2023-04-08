Preliminary decisions are expected soon regarding Little Falls city facilities.
Monday, the City Council got a refresher from Wold Architects and Engineers about options it has developed for a combined Fire Station, City Hall and Police Station, all under one roof, on the current site of the Fire Station on First Street Northeast. Eventual upgrades will be necessary due, in part, to deficiencies related to their age and inability to meet the workforce within each.
In December 2022, Wold presented a few high-level design options, as well as the cost for each. At that time, it also presented the findings of its facilities assessments and what was needed in terms of space for each building to meet the city’s needs in both the short and long term.
The timing of Monday’s presentation was intentional. Council members were asked to drill down on an option they liked and think about different aspects that could use more input from the community. That will be done in preparation for its April 18 Council retreat, when their thoughts will be discussed in detail.
“I know there’s some amount of preparation for a Council retreat to talk through some of these and to get to some consensus on some priorities,” said John McNamara, of Wold, “We thought it would be good to kind of revisit the outcomes of the study.”
In determining estimated costs, Wold looked at previous projects and compared costs of when they are done with what they would be in 2024. He said they continue to track potential costs to give the Council a better idea on what those might be on their chosen option.
A new item he and Architect Paige Sullivan brought forward to Monday’s meeting was a phased approach to the project. It was intended to give the Council as much information as possible, heading into its retreat.
Option 1, as presented in December 2022, included additions and renovations. Namely, it would be an addition and renovation of the existing Fire Hall, along with the addition of a new Police Station and City Hall on the same site. Option 3 was the same, only with a different layout and traffic flow for emergency vehicles.
Those two options are projected to cost $33.4 million and $33.5 million, respectively.
Option 2 would include a demolition of the existing Fire Hall and new build of all three facilities on the same site. The estimated cost was a little more than $35 million.
“I just want to note that these numbers are all 2024 cost dollars,” Sullivan said. “Each year that you wait to do a project does add inflation of about 5% - 8% annually.”
She also presented the phased approach. Going off of Option 1 — though they could also be applied to the others — one phase could include just the addition of a new Police Station. The existing Fire Hall would remain as is, for the time being, as would City Hall.
The cost for that phase would be about $12.6 million. Adding a Police Station and City Hall in one phase while leaving the Fire Hall alone would cost about $23.1 million.
“It could be done just biting off a chunk at a time so you wouldn’t have to invest in the whole project right away,” Sullivan said.
She also presented a proposed schedule for preliminary work on the project. To develop the timeline, they used December — when the Council is likely to vote on a resolution specifying how much it wants to ask to receive in a local option sales tax on a November 2024 ballot measure — and worked backward. Though the main basis for those funds would be a community recreation center, additional dollars could possibly be requested to put toward the government center.
To meet a December deadline, Sullivan said May through August would be used as a schematic design phase. Before that can begin, the Council must select a solution.
“That would get us to a higher level of detail that we really need to meet so that we could do some real estimating and get an idea of what the project would be, cost-wise,” Sullivan said.
After a Council update in July or August, she anticipated Wold could provide some fairly concrete cost estimates in September. That would lead into listening sessions with the community. At that point, residents could provide feedback at in-person meetings and via city websites, for example, to give further direction for the Council.
Wold would do a final update with the Council, based on those meetings, in November, ahead of its decision on the resolution in December.
“The discussion about it is, we would still utilize the rec center as the key element within the sales tax question,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “We wouldn’t be converting it to this. We would only be utilizing a portion of the sales tax to cover part of this.”
Part of the reason the Council elected to wait until 2024 to go to the Legislature to request a ballot measure is so it could develop more ideas for a potential local option sales tax. It can also hone in on costs, as well as get a more precise estimate on how much it would collect on an annual basis.
To keep on that timeline, he asked the Council to spend the next two weeks thinking about the designs in hopes that they can give Wold some direction on a schematic design after the retreat. The ultimate goal is to know the community’s interests on the rec center, the government center and potential other projects by December, so costs and funding can be determined in a more precise manner.
“This isn’t a question about replacing the sales tax dollars to this project,” Radermacher said. “This is only about considering, if we could have any left over sales tax dollars, could they be applied to this project?”
Another potential funding stream for the government center project is via USDA Rural Development funds. Radermacher said that is likely the only way it can be financed without a grant and/or state or federally appropriated money.
Rural Development gives the city access to 35-year or 40-year loans, which would bring down the annual cost. He said USDA interest rates are also much lower than the regular markets. When the latter is at 6%, Radermacher said USDA is around 3.5%.
He said, in consideration of all of the other projects Little Falls has on its docket, the regional impact of the facility would likely make it an attractive project for potential grant dollars.
“There are more resources available on that front than probably when I started talking about this,” Radermacher said. “It definitely changes the dynamic to be able to do that, especially in lieu of all of the inflation we’ve seen in the last year and a half.”
He tasked the Council to consider the phased approaches over the next two weeks, and if it would like to see those vetted out. He also asked it to consider what questions it would like to see the community help it answer in terms of what it can support.
Radermacher said the number of resources to pay for both the rec center and the city facility, for example, are vital to consider. That has a “broader impact” on whether or not the projects are going to get done.
“Not everything is going to come from property taxes to fund these,” Radermacher said. “In my opinion, that’s really one of the more critical elements to answer in the long-run. The deeper we get into this, the closer we are to really getting those funds from state or fed or grant resources.”
He said, while having “a few boxes on a map” is a great starting point to get a closer look at what needs to be done, it is not enough to make the city successful in obtaining all of potential funding resources. The details need “to get buttoned down a lot better.”
Looking ahead to that December decision on the local option sales tax resolution, the government center is just one potential option for additional projects to go with the community recreation center. Other options include incorporating some sort of an aquatic element — such as a splash pad — at the rec center or funding permanent infrastructure for the Farmers Market.
Regarding a splash pad, the city has already applied for grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to fund a project at the Taylor Chebet Twitchell Playground. Including that with the rec center could be in addition to or instead of that project, depending somewhat on the outcome of the grant application.
“Hopefully we would have a little better conclusion by December this year what the status of that grant application is and what the cost of that project could be,” Radermacher said.
The potential Farmers Market infrastructure would likely be incorporated into Le Bourget Park. The city has been reserving funds for that project in recent years, as it has the splash pad.
All of these items — along with any other ideas — are ones he hopes to address at the Council retreat. That will also facilitate a conversation regarding getting additional feedback from the community.
“Is it something that we do want to survey the community on?” Radermacher said. “OK, if we have these five project ideas, do you want to rank them in terms of priorities if we only have funding to do up to this amount? What are the things that we want to see happening? Are there things out there that we don’t know of yet that would be important to the community?”
He said the survey could be sent out in water bills, as well as posted on the city’s website and Facebook page, for example. They also could work with the newspaper and radio to solicit feedback.
Informational meetings could also be held. He said it’s possible three such events could happen: one for the rec center, one for the government center and one for any other community interests for the local option sales tax funding.
Radermacher did stress, however, that the government center is an important piece within the larger conversation. The Police Station, he said, is in particularly dire shape.
The study conducted by Wold found it only has 7,500 usable square feet out of which to operate right now, when it should have more than twice that. It also has severe leaking issues and not enough indoor parking for police vehicles.
He said it is fast approaching the point where the Police Department will not be able to operate out of its existing building. A decision must come sooner rather than later, he said, because things tend to “move slow” in government.
City Hall is also not far from becoming an immediate concern.
“If we don’t start now and get the input that we need, I’m fearful that we’re not going to be prepared when the time comes that we need to make these decisions and the dam breaks and one of our buildings is no longer sufficient for us in the now,” Radermacher said.
That would ultimately be more costly, because the city would have to pay for temporary operations or “work arounds” while the new building is being completed.
“I think anybody that went on the tour of the Police Department building, their eyes are wide open for the needs,” said Mayor Greg Zylka. “That was somewhat embarrassing.”
