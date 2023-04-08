Paige Sullivan

Paige Sullivan, an architect with Wold Architects and Engineers, talks to the Little Falls City Council, Monday, about options for a possible new city building that would house City Hall, the Police Station and the Fire Station.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Preliminary decisions are expected soon regarding Little Falls city facilities.

Monday, the City Council got a refresher from Wold Architects and Engineers about options it has developed for a combined Fire Station, City Hall and Police Station, all under one roof, on the current site of the Fire Station on First Street Northeast. Eventual upgrades will be necessary due, in part, to deficiencies related to their age and inability to meet the workforce within each.

Load comments