Chickens

The Little Falls City Council briefly discussed the possibility of allowing residents within city limits to own chickens, Monday, ultimately opting not to move forward.

 Metro Creative Connections

The Little Falls City Council crossed a road it has a couple of times before, Monday.

Council Member Leif Hanson said the notion of allowing residents within the city to raise chickens was brought up at a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The Council debated the issue last in June 2020, ultimately deciding against it. It had previously been discussed in 2011.

Load comments