The Little Falls City Council crossed a road it has a couple of times before, Monday.
Council Member Leif Hanson said the notion of allowing residents within the city to raise chickens was brought up at a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The Council debated the issue last in June 2020, ultimately deciding against it. It had previously been discussed in 2011.
“... With the price of eggs going on lately, they thought it would be a good idea to entertain,” Hanson said.
Due to the fact the Council has previously opposed urban chickens, the Planning Commission expressed that it didn’t want to do any more leg work on the issue unless there was interest from the Council. Hanson said, if there was, much of that work was done and would only need to be updated.
Ultimately, he said the Commission was trying to gauge if the topic warranted further discussion.
Mayor Greg Zylka said he was not in favor of allowing chickens in town for “more than one reason.”
“Like I told (City Administrator) Jon (Radermacher), the price of beef went up,” Zylka said. “So, are we going to raise cattle? When pork goes up, are we going to raise pigs?”
He also noted that the city, in another motion Monday, was set to hire a code enforcement officer because of blight issues. Adding chickens into the mix, he felt, would create further problems and put more responsibility on the new officer when there was still much to catch up on.
Council Member Frank Gosiak said he has traditionally been in favor of allowing chickens in town, but felt Zylka’s point regarding raising other animals as prices increase was valid. He said he was willing to discuss it if others on the Council were interested, but didn’t think it was worth pursuing if there was no more appetite than in the past.
“I’m willing to have a discussion,” Hanson said. “I’m for it. The reality is, chickens are here, whether they’re allowed or not.”
He said he has a friend in another community who has a small operation consisting of four hens in his back yard. In that case, he said the coop and run space was clean. He said there were no issues with feces, and the chickens barely make any noise.
He added that it was convenient for his friend to just go to the coop whenever he needed an egg.
Council Member David Glaze asked if there would be a limit on how many chickens someone could own. Hanson said those details would be figured out by the Planning Commission before it came to the Council for a vote. However, “no roosters is a given.”
“How many people in town do you think have chickens?” asked Council Member Wayne Liljegren.
“I don’t know, but people tell me they’re out there,” Hanson said.
Liljegren said he probably knows six families who have chickens. Gosiak said that number was about the same for him.
“Well, I’m not in favor of it, and if there are six families that are in violation, our new code enforcement officer should be able to take care of those,” said Council Member Jerry Knafla.
Liljegren said, of the six he knows, in five of those cases nobody would even know they had chickens. He said he spoke with the neighbors on both sides of one such family, and neither had any complaints.
Glaze asked, if the law were to change, if anyone had any idea how prevalent chicken ownership could become within the city. Hanson said he assumed it would go up, but there was no way ito know for sure.
He added that, for many people, it’s not even necessarily about the eggs. Instead, it’s about the experience of caring for the chickens and collecting the eggs.
“That’s why we call them farmers,” Zylka said.
“Yeah, chickens are farm animals, in my opinion,” added Council Member Raquel Lundberg.
Council Member David C. Meyer said his initial reaction was that he would be against it, mainly due to Zylka’s point about the potential for more blight. He said that, unfortunately, many people will take a mile if given an inch.
He said if everyone started raising chickens, it could “turn into a nightmare” quickly.
“Then chickens get out and then pretty soon you’ve got a problem with feral chickens,” Lundberg said. “It’s a thing.”
“Realistically, do you think that happens?” Hanson said.
“I’ve been in a city that had feral peacocks,” Lundberg answered. “There were peacocks everywhere. They’re pests.”
“We might as well terminate this conversation now,” Hanson said. “We’ve got four hard ‘No’s’. It’s not going anywhere.”
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Heard that City Engineer Greg Kimman is working with Bolton and Menk on some funding opportunities for infrastructure replacement work, as well as funding to help replace galvanized water services;
• Heard from Council Member David Glaze that a constituent asked him why the warming house at the hockey rink in Pine Tree Park was not open. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said it’s “not in a condition to use as a warming house.”
• Received word from Radermacher that the city has officially received its $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for a new child care facility.
The city is working with the Little Falls School District on the project to attach a $3 million facility to Lincoln Elementary. Radermacher said the district also received its $1.5 million portion of the project from the Department of Education.
“We are a go,” he said.
• Received a total of more than $29,000 from Morrison County in clean-up and recycling grant funds;
• Approved permits and licensing to hold the annual Dam Festival on June 17, in Maple Island Park;
• Approved out-of-state travel for officers from the Little Falls Police Department to attend drug recognition evaluator courses in Philadelphia;
• Approved the purchase of eight Toughbook laptops for the Police Department from Baycom in Maple Grove for a low bid of $18,456;
• Approved the low quotation of $2,200 from Festler Land Surveying of Little Falls to do a site survey for renovation and expansion of the clubhouse at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Approved a $12,698.40 purchase of office furniture and equipment to facilitate the new code enforcement officer position;
• Approved Mayor Greg Zylka’s appointments to various boards, bureaus, committees and commissions;
• Approved the recommendation of the hiring committee to hire Joshua Pesta to a police officer position with the LFPD;
• Approved the recommendation of the hiring committee to hire Zachary Turcotte as the city’s new code enforcement/rental housing inspector;
• Renewed its polling place agreement with Bethel Lutheran Church for $2,200; and
• Supported the Heritage Preservation Commission’s (HPC) decision to approve an application from Black Dog Opportunities for neon lighting at The Falls Theatre. Radermacher said, though such requests have been denied to other buildings in the historic district, the request fell within the period of significance for the theatre, which had neon lighting between 1886-1936.
“There is an element here that is returning things back into that period of significance,” he said.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Little Falls City Hall, due to the President’s Day holiday, Monday, Feb. 20.
