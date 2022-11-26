Broadband map

A map of Little Falls shows the areas where CTC could offer fiber broadband service to residential customers. However, they will not extend connection unless it is requested by the property owner.

 Map provided by city of Little Falls

Little Falls resident Brian Klosowski believes it’s time for the city to have a serious discussion about expanding fiber broadband services to residents.

Monday, Klosowski and Bruce Krych spoke to the City Council at the invitation of Council Member Frank Gosiak. They said the current infrastructure is outdated, and the future is in fiber optics.

