Little Falls Preliminary Levy
Metro Creative Connections

The Little Falls City Council voted, 7-1, Monday to set its 2023 preliminary levy at $5.063 million, an increase of 20.92% over the 2022 final levy.

The vote came after a lengthy discussion as to why the proposed preliminary levy was so much higher than in previous years. Leif Hanson was the lone Council member who voted against the motion.

