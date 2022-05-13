Wabash National is poised to make a $14 million investment in Little Falls.
Monday, the Little Falls City Council unanimously approved two resolutions for the Indiana-based company. The resolutions stipulate that the city will apply for a $450,000 Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) grant on Wabash’s behalf. If approved, the company will be able to access those funds as a business subsidy.
Wabash makes high-test, lightweight truck trailers. It opened its Little Falls facility in 2017, after acquiring the building formerly owned by Larson Boats, which shuttered its Little Falls operations in January 2017.
The expansion in Little Falls, along with the $14 million investment, would add about 140 new jobs over the next couple of years to the 94 already in place. Production will also ramp up to about 2,000 trailers produced per year, about eight per work day.
Namely, the addition will allow Wabash to increase production of its 53-foot, refrigerated semi trailers.
Mitch Imel, Wabash’s regional director of advanced manufacturing, planning and engineering, spoke to the City Council via Zoom, Monday. He said, at one point, a customer told him that if Wabash could get all of its refrigerated trucks up to 3% thermal efficiency, they would buy from them “all day long.”
“Currently, we’re in the neighborhood of 25% - 28%,” Imel said. “These have been much better than what we expected, initially. Well, we expected it, but weren’t sure what we were going to get.”
He said this is due, in large part, to the technology Wabash uses in putting its trailers together. That started in Little Falls, and Imel said he plans for the facility to be a big part of that sector of the business moving forward.
“It is truly something unique,” Imel said. “We have invested heavily in this technology over the last seven years. Our competitors have tried to do basically the same thing — not exactly the same thing — but they’ve tried to figure out.”
He said competitors have also struggled with creating refrigerated units as lightweight as Wabash. He said other companies’ trailers often weigh about 2,000 pounds more than those manufactured in Little Falls.
As a result, he said most companies have given up, as they did not believe it was cost effective to make a similar product. Wabash has invested heavily.
“I like to tell the story to the entire team there, ‘Hey look, we never said when we were going to do this,’” Imel said. “Guess what, now is when, because we have figured out the secret sauce of what we need to do.”
By fall, he said Wabash is hoping to increase production at the Little Falls facility to about 1,000 units per year. That will grow to 2,000, possibly by spring 2023.
When Wabash first came to Little Falls, it received a MIF grant of $450,000 in the form of a forgivable loan. That last portion was contingent on the company meeting all of its goals in terms of employment and dollars invested into the local facility. Wabash is requesting the same type of arrangement this time around.
“I’ve been proud to work with Wabash from the first time they came here to Little Falls,” said Carol Anderson, executive director of Community Development of Morrison County, speaking during a public hearing for the MIF application. “As I was listening to Mitch earlier at the EDA meeting, I thought back to what happened when Larson was closing, and we thought, ‘What are we going to do here with this big facility in town? We’ve lost all of these jobs.’ Along came Wabash.”
She said, at the time, the Economic Development Authority (EDA) was concerned about what could replace the boating industry as an economic driver in Little Falls. She said Wabash has stepped into that role with its trailers.
Further, she said the company is “poised nationally and internationally” to grow its trailer business.
“... and that’s going to happen here in Little Falls,” Anderson said.
Imel added that the company is also making an $18 million investment into its plant in Lafayette, Indiana.
“We’re taking on the challenge,” Imel said.
The Council also voted unanimously to authorize the EDA to use tax levy dollars for an additional grant for Wabash.
Little Falls Finance Director Lori Kasella said, along with the MIF forgivable loan, the EDA also provided Wabash with an annual $50,000 grant for 10 years. The same contingencies were attached to that funding as the MIF grant.
“We are five years into that grant application, so Wabash has requested we extend that another five years for a total of 15 years,” Kasella said. “The 10 years has already been approved. They were looking for an additional five years. The EDA did approve that at their meeting tonight.”
Overall, Imel said it’s a “very exciting” time for the company, and it is proud to be a part of the Little Falls community.
“This is where it all started, and this is going to continue to be part of where we’re at,” he said.
