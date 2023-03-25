Falls Fabricating’s effort to secure funding for a major expansion is nearly complete.
Monday, the Little Falls City Council approved a tax increment financing (TIF) district for the business. The city will also aid Falls Fabricating in receiving Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) dollars, as well as a business subsidy from the state.
The roughly $13 million project will include a 40,000 square foot addition to the building — which is in the city’s Northwest Industrial Park — along with new equipment, training and about 30 additional jobs over three years.
“We feel it’s a really great project for our community,” said Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “Falls Fabricating, since they’ve kind of taken over, a local ownership group has really been successful in the work that they’ve done. We’ve been meeting with them since last fall and we’re just really excited about this opportunity.”
The Council had to pass three separate resolutions. The first was for the TIF district, which is related to the purchase of property currently owned by the city and developing that land for the building expansion. The next two were to approve the MIF and the business subsidy, which are required by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
For the latter two, the city will make applications to the state for grant funding, which will then be filtered through the city to Falls Fabricating. Radermacher said that is related to equipment purchases, as well as the additional jobs that will be created.
Before the deal is officially done, the city has to hold one more public hearing. The land being purchased is owned by the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA). A separate public hearing has to be held, April 3, to authorize that sale.
“There’s kind of a lot of moving pieces here, but they’re all really interconnected and working together,” Radermacher said.
He added that the state funding and TIF district are necessary components to help the project get done. The city has provided TIF districts for similar projects in the past, most recently for North Freeze Dry, along with supporting Wabash and Lakeshirts in 2022 with MIF funding and state business subsidies.
“It’s something we’ve done before with a lot of other projects that have been really successful in our community,” Radermacher said. “We’re excited to have them here.”
Community Development of Morrison County Executive Director Carol Anderson said the TIF district is possible because of the additional property the business is purchasing for its expansion. The plan is to add onto the building on the west side, the location of the existing parking lot. The new property will be the location for the parking lot, once complete.
She said the project was a sign of the good work done by a group of six Falls Fabricating employees who purchased the business in 2021 to prevent job loss.
“They’re growing greatly and they need the help in order to make the project come together,” Anderson said.
Jason Murray of David Drown Associates said it is a “pretty straight forward economic development TIF.” It is a nine-year, $572,000 TIF district that will consist of five parcels, two currently owned by Falls Fabricating’s holding company, Falls Realty, and three owned by the HRA.
If the project starts this summer, as planned, the first increment will be generated in 2025, he said. The last will be collected in 2033, at which time the district will be decertified.
“This is a strictly pay-as-you-go note, meaning that it’s a relationship with the developer,” Murray said. “They build it, they pay their taxes and the city agrees to reimburse them a portion of those taxes over time, or the captured increment over time, as part of site improvements, land acquisition and those development costs association with the new district.”
He said the business subsidies have requirements related to job creation and wage rates that must be met in order to maintain funding. The same will be required for the TIF district.
Dan Ortloff, president and co-owner of Falls Fabricating, said the six individuals who bought the business in 2021 have anywhere from “a couple years” to a little more than 30 with the company. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, they were able to put a package together that allowed them to buy.
“We’ve been lucky enough to have a lot of our long-term customers come to us and ask for growth,” Ortloff said. “We’ve worked very hard in the last two years to grow the business. They want to grow with us, and we see this as an opportunity (to do) exactly what we bought the business for, to grow it.”
He said the company is “very competitive” in terms of its wages. They also are looking forward to the training opportunities afforded by the expansion.
In some cases, he said they are bringing in employees with a skillset that can’t always be taught in high school, college or a technical college. They plan to train employees so they can develop a long-term career with the company in which they make a good wage.
“We’re excited, but we do need the help,” Ortloff said. “We cannot afford the equity ourself. We are very much looking for the support of the city. The project won’t move forward if we don’t have the support of both Minnesota DEED, the city and our ability to pull together the equity that’s needed for both the building and the equipment.”
During public hearings for each of the three resolutions, Anderson was the only the resident to give input.
She spoke in favor of the project, noting that the expansion is great for a business that has been in the community “for probably 40 years.”
Ultimately, she was in favor of anything that can help Falls Fabricating grow.
“I would just like to say that, I got to take part with meetings with Jon and Carol and the crew,” said Mayor Greg Zylka. “Just all of the information that they put on their board, projecting out into the future, it was really great information that you could tell they put a lot of work into it. I think you’ll have continued success there.”
Later in the evening, the Council approved a request to set the public hearing with the HRA for the land purchase. City Finance Director Hannah Kurkowski said the land is valued at $17,831.63; which will be the purchase price in the agreement.
That said, Falls Fabricating qualifies for a city policy that allows it to write-down property if job creation requirements are met.
“If they comply with the requirements of that, then we will be writing down the policy to aid the land down to $0,” Kurkowski said.
