Dan Ortloff

Falls Fabricating President and Co-owner Dan Ortloff presents to the Little Falls City Council, Monday.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Falls Fabricating’s effort to secure funding for a major expansion is nearly complete.

Monday, the Little Falls City Council approved a tax increment financing (TIF) district for the business. The city will also aid Falls Fabricating in receiving Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) dollars, as well as a business subsidy from the state.

