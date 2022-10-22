A partnership between the city of Little Falls and the Little Falls Community School District to bring a new child care facility to the community is official.
After the School Board voted unanimously to approve a joint resolution to enter the partnership, Monday, the Little Falls City Council voted, 7-1, in favor later in the evening. The lone objection came from Council Member James Storlie, who said he agreed with the general concept, but not some of the details on how it was being carried out.
The project is a partnership in which the city will use the $1.5 million grant it received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the purpose of constructing a new child care facility. The school district will match that amount and take ownership of the facility, which will be attached to the southwest side of Lincoln Elementary.
It is expected to create between 77 - 110 new child care slots for children ages 0 - 5. During a previous discussion, City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the community has a need for 200 additional child care slots above what is currently available.
“As I had talked about earlier, there’s some things I’m not in support of with this,” Storlie said, prior to the vote. “I think we could divide that money up a little differently and still backfill the obligations later on and still be able to do some stuff immediately with some child care issues. I’ll be voting against this.”
“I’ll add that I’m voting for it because I think it’s a good agreement,” said Council Member Frank Gosiak. “It pertains to a need we have in the community. I feel comfortable with the school running it, especially the opportunities for students to work here and receive credit.”
The vote came after a lengthy discussion, which began during the public comment portion of the Council’s work session proceeding its regular meeting.
Two child care providers, Jessica Nutz of Randall and Terry Hollermann of Little Falls, spoke against the project as it is currently planned. Both expressed concern about how the new facility would affect their businesses.
Particularly, Nutz pointed out the fact that the facility is required to have at least 10 slots for infants. She said infants and toddlers are the most difficult slots to find for those looking for a provider. They almost never get inquiries about children in the preschool age group.
She felt there wasn’t enough being reserved to fill the true need — infants and toddlers — and it could take away from the limited number of preschool aged children under her care.
She said she gets calls almost daily from people wanting infant or toddler care — children ages 6 weeks to 2 years. After 2 years, children are considered preschoolers. For that group, she said she has received only one call in the past three months.
“What we are suggesting is possibly opening more infant spots in the care at the school, or a center to have more infant/toddler spots,” Nutz said. “We do need day care providers. We are not discussing that. We know we need them. We only have 79 active providers in Morrison County right now.”
Another suggestion she had was for the training the school said will be available to students to also be an option for current providers, free of charge.
“My biggest thing is, I’m concerned about doing day care, and I’m worried that all my kids are going to be taken from me,” Nutz said. “If they’re going to open up from infant up, that’s — basically all of my kids right now are under the age of 5.”
Hollermann, who said she has been a licensed provider for 29 years, also felt 10 slots for infants was not nearly enough. She said, if the city and school district wanted to spend their money wisely, they would “figure out how to open more infant care.”
She asserted that it would take at least 40 slots to even put a dent in the need for infant care.
“People are, ‘Oh, people don’t want to work,’” Hollermann said. “They can’t work. We’re allowed two kids under 12 months if you want to stay at a C2 license, one is between 0 - 12, the other one’s between 12 - 24. That way we can have eight kids between 2 - 5. Even if we did three, that knocks two kids off of our count, which drops our income $1,000 a month to do that.”
She said having several slots available for preschool aged children would “pull kids out of day cares,” which would force private providers to quit because they can’t make enough money.
In addressing those concerns later in the meeting, Radermacher said he was aware that infant and toddler care is “very much the issue at hand,” as well as that there was not much of a need for preschool-aged children. In conversations with the school district, he said 10 was what they asked them to provide as a minimum, in terms of infants.
He added that, under the current plan, they have the capacity to go up to 16, along with having 35 spots available for toddlers.
“That is just the concept-level plans right now,” Radermacher said. “I will still actively encourage them to do and support the needs that we need most. That’s in infant and toddler care.”
He said those are active conversations that are ongoing. All of those details can be worked out in a more definitive manner once they get past the next phase, which is submitting a project narrative and budget plan to HUD for approval.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg said she spoke with Superintendent Greg Johnson from the school district and shared with him the concerns she had been hearing from constituents. Many of those, she said, were in reference to only having 10 slots available for infants.
“He was really open and receptive to the idea of changing those numbers so they fit,” Lundberg said. “This is just a preliminary number that they’ve come up with. Nothing is carved in stone at this point. He’s completely open to filling the needs that we have.”
Another concern she said had been expressed to her was the idea of the school charging less to undercut private providers. Lundberg said that is “simply not true.”
In fact, she said the district is planning to charge approximately $15 more per month, per child to avoid that exact scenario.
That narrative and budget plan will be approved by both the school district and the City Council before it is sent to HUD.
“That said, we want this to serve the greatest good,” Radermacher said. “We want to have as minimal impact on our providers that are out there.”
Hollermann also questioned where the city got its information in determining there was a need for 200 slots in Little Falls alone. Radermacher said a market analysis conducted by First Children’s Finance determined there was a deficit of 337 within the 56345 ZIP code. Using the population of the city in proportion to the ZIP code, it came up with 203.
The numbers, he said, were based on statistics such as census data, information from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Education, along with the U.S. Postal Service.
“That said, going back into my history in doing this, we’ve been working on this since the day I came; even before I started,” Radermacher said. “If you recall, I couldn’t move here with my family because my infant son, we didn’t have a child care slot for him. It was about three months later that we were able to all move in together. I can’t imagine that the situation has gotten a whole lot better, especially on the infant side.”
Radermacher also addressed a couple pieces of misinformation that he said were brought up at the school board meeting, earlier in the evening. One of those was the false notion that the district would be bound by Sharia Law by engaging in the agreement. He said that is not true.
He thought that idea came from the fact that First Children’s Finance, in its presentation to the Board on the services it offers, mentioned that it provides loans for child care centers. One available service is for Muslim-based centers which must be compliant with Sharia Law in their loan process.
He said the nonprofit organization was used only in an advisory capacity to help with projecting cashflows for the facility based on the number of children and staff. It is not providing any funding or loans.
The same can be said of Sourcewell, of which Radermacher said there was also concern.
“Sourcewell is not a funder in this project,” he said. “It’s a grant from HUD and the lease levy from the school.”
During the ensuing discussion, Storlie shared a handful of issues he had with the details of the proposal. He questioned whether slots would be available for people who work second shift type hours, such as 3 p.m. - midnight. He also felt the estimated two years it would take to get the new facility open was too long for manufacturers to wait as they’re needing to fill jobs now.
In reference to the first of those concerns, Radermacher said the issue of serving families who need care outside of the traditional 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. timeframe had been discussed. He said the district is “very open to that conversation.” They also are willing to make the facility available to another provider to operate out of there during those hours.
On his second point, Storlie brought forward what he felt was a workable solution to partner with the school but not “throw all of our eggs in one basket.”
As part of the agreement, the city will also pledge up to $200,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to assist the district with operating costs during the first two years the center is open. Storlie’s idea was, rather than sit on that money for two years, use it to assist private providers now.
“Hopefully we can find one that is willing to use some of that money to open up some day care slots into that 3 p.m. - midnight shift so that some of them slots can be filled up,” he said.
He then felt the city should take $500,000 from the HUD grant to purchase three, 24-by-44 premanufactured classrooms to operate a modular pod system in which private providers could work. He said those could be up within seven or eight months and could fill 40 - 50 slots.
The other $1 million in HUD funding would still be used in a partnership with the district, but could potentially be “back-filled” down the road.
“To throw $1.5 million into this right now, I think is a big mistake,” Storlie said. “I think we could work on it in a timeframe where we’re going to deal with some of the issues right now.”
Radermacher said he was “totally in agreement” about using ARPA funds to support private providers. He said the city had already used $100,000 to help Big Adventures in its transition from one owner to another, and it could reserve as much as $500,000 - $600,000 more to be used in supporting existing providers or others who are trying to start up.
“That’s a conversation that has been started and we’ll continue to be working so that we’re supporting the existing private providers, as well,” Radermacher said. “I’m totally with you.”
However, he said the grant from HUD must be used to construct a facility. There are also additional challenges in finding providers to operate out of a potential pod style facility. For those who had expressed interest in doing that, he said there are other plans in the works throughout the community that could equate to four such facilities.
ARPA funds could also be used to help providers operating out of those facilities, Radermacher added.
“I’m saying, ‘Yes, and...’ Let’s do both,” Radermacher said. “Let’s establish the resources to do what you’re talking about, explore that as well, and still work with the school to do the additional thing.”
Storlie said he still was against using the entire $1.5 million from HUD for the school project, right off the bat.
“I think the money from HUD is for one project, though,” said Board President Brad Hircock.
Mayor Greg Zylka said he felt the Council should go forward with the plan, especially considering it had already been passed by the School Board. He said the details on how to assist other providers in the community — even across the county — can be figured out later, as it is clearly a priority for everyone involved.
He reiterated that he felt it was a “great plan” and that the city and district will continue to work on how to expand care slots for infants and toddlers.
“It’s not time to start the soup all over again and start stirring the pot,” Zylka said. “I believe we need to go forward with what we have planned, and then we have options after that.”
Radermacher reiterated that he has been saying from the beginning that “there’s no one silver bullet.” In other words, $1.5 million or one facility is not going to completely solve the problem of child care in the community. However, he said it is something he has been advocating for with all levels of government for the last seven years.
What is happening now, he said, is some of those efforts coming to fruition.
“I think this will be a big help,” Radermacher said. “I don’t think it solves the problem in its entirety, but it certainly will provide a great resource to us, and hopefully a long-lasting partnership and operations from the school.”
“I think it’s going to be a great success and a great asset to our community,” Zylka added.
