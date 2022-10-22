Child Care

The Little Falls City Council approved a joint resolution with Little Falls Community Schools, Monday, to move forward on a project to bring a $3.2 million child care center to the community.

A partnership between the city of Little Falls and the Little Falls Community School District to bring a new child care facility to the community is official.

After the School Board voted unanimously to approve a joint resolution to enter the partnership, Monday, the Little Falls City Council voted, 7-1, in favor later in the evening. The lone objection came from Council Member James Storlie, who said he agreed with the general concept, but not some of the details on how it was being carried out.

