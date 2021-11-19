The Little Falls City Council passed a resolution, Monday, to increase the annual retirement benefit for the Little Falls Fire Department Relief Association.
The increase raises the pension from $3,900 per year to $4,700, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The benefit will then go up by $200 each year from 2023 - 2025, which would put the amount at $5,300, as of Jan. 1, 2025.
Relief Association President Kris Ambuehl told the Council, Monday, that a firefighter becomes partially vested after 10 years of service. At that point, they would be eligible for 60% of the pension amount, and it is tiered up for years of service up to 19 years. They become fully vested and are eligible for the full amount at 20 years of service.
The Relief Association’s lump sum plan is primarily funded through investments, according to Ambuehl. Those are owned by the Relief Association and managed by Parr McKnight Wealth Management Group of Minneapolis.
The plan is also supplemented annually by state aid and supplemental state aid, which amounted to $85,141 and $18,158, respectively, in 2020. Ambuehl added that the state aid amount increases by 3.5% each year, while the supplemental aid remains stable. The city also makes a yearly contribution of $9,000.
“The city of Little Falls has some pretty important roles in our pension plan,” Ambuehl said. “They recognize and allow the fire department pension plan to exist, and they back the 90% requirement, which I think is one of the most important things for you as a city council to consider.”
The Office of the State Auditor requires the pension to maintain a 90% funding ratio. Ambuehl said that means that, of all the fire department members, the entire benefit must be covered at 90%. He said this would only be paid out if there was a catastrophic event in which the entire fire department was lost.
To ensure that ratio is maintained, the city and Relief Association have historically tried to keep the balance near 100% funded, Ambuehl said.
In 2021, the total fund balance was nearly $1.9 million. In contrast, the city contribution threshold was about $2 million, and the fund liability sat at $1.5 million. The most important thing, Ambuehl said, was that the fund liability never eclipsed the city contribution threshold.
“If it does, that would be a point where the city would have to pay out and support our fund to keep it at 90%, as required,” he said. “Historically, the relief association and city have tried to maintain as close to the 100% mark as possible. As you can see in the graph, we’ve kind of ignored that for the past two years, which is why we’re here today to talk to you.”
An important aspect in keeping the pension benefit was for firefighter retention, according to Ambuehl. He provided information from the National Volunteer Fire Council, which stated there has been a 15% average drop in firefighters under the age of 40, nationally.
“Young people just aren’t joining the fire service anymore,” Ambuehl said.
The National Fire Protection Agency said in its 2019 report that volunteers make up 72% of the nation’s firefighting force. About 85% of the country’s fire departments are all or mostly volunteer.
The Relief Association’s pension fund has done well since its 2007 inception. It has seen an overall growth of 5.8%, which was bolstered by a 6.86% growth in 2021. The only years in which there was a decline in the fund were 2015 and 2018, when large, multiple-personnel draws were taken.
“If you recall, 2007 would include the 2007 - 2009 Great Recession, which is arguably the most significant downturn in U.S. markets since the Great Depression,” Ambuehl said. “So, we were able to keep stable through that, which is pretty important.”
The increase requested by the Relief Association was to bring the fund liability back to the 100% target. That would include an initial increase of $800 in 2022 to bring it closer to the fund balance, before adding in the $200 increases to complete that process over the next three years.
Ambuehl said this would also help the department retain seven firefighters who are currently eligible for retirement. The 2025 sunset date was chosen strategically to fall in line with when seven more firefighters will be at or near retirement eligibility.
An increased pension could also be used as a recruitment tool for new firefighters as the department deals with turnover and attrition, he said.
The increase to the pension, and the fact that it’s tiered, Ambuehl said represented a conservative approach. He said that also benefits the city because, if there is an economic downturn, it and the Relief Association are not committing to something that the funds can’t stabilize.
“Our target is to stay as close as we can (to 100%), because it’s the firefighters’ money, and we want to give them what they deserve,” Ambuehl said. “But we never want to go to the point where we put the city at danger of having to contribute to the fund.”
During a brief statement to the Council, Little Falls Fire Chief Craig Seelen offered his support for the increase.
“As Kris pointed out, it’s the firefighters’ money, and we aim to keep it as close to that 100% funded as possible,” he said.
The Council approved the increase with an 8-0 roll call vote.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Gave input to Human Resources Director Annie Cribb about updates to position descriptions for city employees;
• Received the resignation of William Holman from a park maintenance position, effective Nov. 19, and authorized a request to post the position;
• Approved a temporary closing of the parking lot behind Victor Mall in downtown Little Falls from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, for Purple Carrot Market Co-op to host a European style winter market;
• Accepted a recommendation to hire Daniel Kuchinski for a vacant equipment operator position with the Streets and Parks Department;
• Authorized Fire Chief Craig Seelen to submit an Assistance to Firefighters Grant request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for self-contained breathing apparatus for the fire department. If the grant is received, the Council also pledged to provide a 5% match; and
• Accepted the recommendation of City Attorney Alissa Harrington to execute a tolling agreement with J.R. Ferche, Inc. for the 11th Street Northeast public improvement project. On Oct. 4, there was a fatality on the project. The tolling agreement initiates a pause in the timeframe allowed for claims arising from the project. The tolling agreement will allow the project to be completed before compensation arising from any claims would be negotiated. The tolling agreement is in effect for 90 days.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Little Falls City Hall.
