The Little Falls City Council upheld a decision made by the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) Monday, after it was appealed by the building’s owner.
The HPC denied a permit request from Thomas and Josefina Briscoe to use steel sheet roofing on its renovation of the former Hauer Brothers Electric building, located at 122 First Ave. SE. The project needed approval from the HPC due to its location within the city’s historic district.
The City Council upheld the decision with a 6-2 vote. Council members Raquel Lundberg and James Storlie voted against the motion to uphold the denial, while Jerry Knafla, Wayne Liljegren, Mayor Greg Zylka, Brad Hircock, Leif Hanson and Frank Gosiak were in favor.
In a conversation with Michael Koop, a historic preservation specialist with the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), HPC President Gary Block was advised not to approve that type of roofing due to the location and visibility of the property. Such a recommendation was given because it “didn’t correlate with the historic nature of the time period that we were looking for in the downtown district,” according to City Engineer Greg Kimman.
The HPC unanimously recommended not to approve the permit. It did approve a separate request for two signs to be placed on the exterior of the building.
Due to a miscommunication between the Briscoes and their contractor, work had already started on the roof before they applied for a permit. It was already about one-third of the way done before they learned the project would have to be approved by the HPC.
“I thought I’d taken the proper steps in working on the building, especially in regard to the roof,” said Thomas Briscoe, appearing before the City Council remotely, Monday.
“I thought that our contractor was going to secure the permit, and I guess he thought that I was,” he continued. “I got a text when I was out of state and I thought, ‘Oh, we’ve got problems now.’ I texted him back and he said ‘I don’t have a permit, so we’ve got to stop work.’ At that point, I filed for the permit and it was forwarded on to the Heritage Preservation Commission.”
During an initial inspection of the property on May 11, Briscoe and his contractor spoke to Building Inspector David Barsody. They were advised with the steel sheet roofing they were planning to use, they would need to ensure all codes were followed in terms of spacing of purlins and fasteners, and the size of fasteners.
At that point, Briscoe ordered materials. Work began on the roof in mid-August, but was halted as soon as the permitting mistake was discovered.
The building was originally constructed in 1892, and Briscoe felt steel sheet roofing — which he said was invented in 1857 — fit the time period. On the other hand, one of the approved materials, asphalt shingles, weren’t widely used until the 1910s or 1920s.
“I guess the basis of my appeal is that, as I walked through Little Falls after the denial and was looking around, I did notice the steel siding either on siding or roofing of two different buildings,” Briscoe said.
One that particularly caught his eye was the roof of Johnny C’s Sports Bar, which is also in the historic district. He said that building had the same type of roofing he was planning to install.
“I guess, in my opinion, a precedent has been set in the past with the use of those materials,” Briscoe said. “That’s what I’d like to make my appeal on.”
Block told the Council that HPC’s primary purpose is to “work on the preservation and protection of buildings and land that have a special historical, cultural or aesthetic interest or value within the city of Little Falls.” He was informed of the project when City Clerk Wendy Zylka told him Briscoe had applied for the permit, but work had already started.
He said he contacted Koop and informed him of the situation. Koop advised that if the most current roofing material used on the building was asphalt shingles, that would be acceptable. Metal shingles that mimic asphalt shingles or rolled roofing would also be OK. But, because the metal roofing Briscoe was installing was introducing a new style, it was indicated to Block that was not acceptable.
“Mr. Koop was concerned that it was the end of the historic district; the eastern end where it was very noticeable,” Block said. “This was the discussion. This all could have been avoided. Again, I know the building permit should not be part of this, but it would have been taken care of.”
After a conversation with the Briscoes, Block recommended they appeal the HPC’s decision to the City Council. He advised, however, that the HPC would not be changing its mind. He and Thomas also agreed that all the studs which had already been screwed into the roof would have to be removed, and one of the approved materials would have to be used if the decision was upheld, according to Block.
Block also said he didn’t know how the people who renovated the roof of the Johnny C’s building were permitted to use steel sheets. He said that should not have happened.
“We all know committees aren’t perfect,” he said. “Things are passed in the past, but as we look ahead, this is an unbelievable group of people that we have on HPC right now, including our city councilman, Wayne Liljegren. These people — and I’ve been on it for quite a few years — this is really a dedicated group of people that go to St. Paul, they get suggestions, they like to follow the law and we come to you and make a suggestion; this is our recommendation. So, I’m hoping that the City Council can uphold what you’ve asked the HPC to do.”
Block also commended the Briscoes on the “great job” they had done with the building.
He pointed out the mural on the east side of the building as a particularly nice touch. He said the building was in rough shape, and he was grateful to the Briscoes for “bringing it back.” He said the HPC just didn’t agree with what they were wanting to do with the roof.
“We’re not here to tick anybody off; make them mad or something,” Block said. “We’re doing this to follow the rules, and we voted on it unanimously, with the support of Greg Kimman, also.”
In hearing the appeal, City Attorney Alissa Harrington said the Council was acting a bit outside of its normal function. She said it usually acts as more of a legislative body. In this case, however, it was tasked with working in more of a “quasi-judicial” capacity.
“In a quasi-judicial capacity, rather than legislating on broad issues, the City Council is really acting like a panel of judges inasmuch as you are to determine the facts associated with a particular land use application,” Harrington said. “In this case, the issue of the denial of the permit by the Heritage Preservation Committee. Then apply those facts to the legal standards and specific criteria already contained in city code and relative to state statute.”
Essentially, the Council has far less discretion. If it feels the HPC has acted within its purview and properly applied city code and state statute, the denial should be upheld. Only if one of those criteria was not met would it be able to modify or overturn the decision.
Lundberg, who voted against the motion to uphold the decision, said she spoke with HPC member Linda LeMieur. She said LeMieur told her that the fact work had been started without a permit “raised her hackles.” Lundberg also stated LeMieur told her she had heard from people in Onamia — where the Briscoes lived prior to moving to Little Falls — that this was not an uncommon issue with them.
Lundberg said she spoke with the person in charge of permits for the city of Onamia. That person informed her that Thomas Briscoe always got the permits he needed, and was normally “well prepared” and “had his ducks in a row.”
“I think, when somebody wants to invest in old buildings, that we should do everything we can do to help them, and not deny them permission because they raised our hackles,” Lundberg said.
After further discussion, Kimman also pointed out that the HPC had offered to help with costs — as it has done with several other buildings in the historic district — if the Briscoes agree to install an approved roofing material
“They wanted to see the character and the historic portion of it and recognized the need to do something soon,” Kimman said. “They were willing to do what they could to move forward with it. With the standing seam roofing like that, that’s not something that they felt would match the historic character of that area.”
Following the vote, several Council members expressed their appreciation for the work done by volunteer boards such as the HPC. Hanson, who made the motion to uphold, said their recommendations are something he takes seriously.
Mayor Zylka reiterated that sentiment. He also thanked the Briscoes for investing in the community and making improvements to a historic building.
“We get caught up in the economic development part sometimes, and then we get caught up in the HPC part,” Zylka said. “Sometimes it’s a struggle, because we don’t like empty buildings, and they’re starting to be taken care of and we don’t want to make it too difficult. I just also want to thank the HPC and all of our volunteers for what they do, because they’ve got a tough job.”
