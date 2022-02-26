The Little Falls City Council ultimately stuck with its original decision, Tuesday, when it revisited an appeal regarding the Historic Preservation Commission’s (HPC) vote to deny a building permit.
At its Oct. 4, 2021, meeting, the Council heard an appeal from Thomas Briscoe after the HPC had denied him a permit to put steel sheet roofing on the former Hauer Brothers Electric building, located at 122 First Ave. SE. The project needed HPC approval because the building is located within the city’s historic district. The Council upheld the HPC’s decision with a 6-2 vote.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg, at the Feb. 7 meeting, suggested the Council revisit the issue after she received an email from Briscoe bringing new information to light. According to Lundberg, Briscoe said a permit to put steel siding on the First Avenue Auto building — almost directly across the street from his building — was approved by the HPC.
Briscoe also contended to the Council that the same style of roofing was used on the building owned by Johnny C’s Sports Bar. The building is also in the historic district, and the roof received approval from the HPC in July 2015.
“I think it would maybe be a good idea to go back and revisit that, because there are some inconsistencies,” Lundberg said.
After a brief discussion, the Council asked city staff to speak with HPC President Gary Block for clarification on the issue. In order to bring the item back to the floor for another vote, one of the six members who voted in favor of upholding the initial ruling would have to make a motion to do so.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said, Tuesday, that he and City Finance Director Lori Kasella had met with members of the HPC since the previous Council meeting to discuss the matter. He said former HPC President and charter member Don Opatz, who just stepped down from the Commission in January 2021, was also part of that conversation.
“He explained that his recollection about (the Johnny C’s) approval was that it was discussed and — the building being in the center of the block — it was not as visible of a roof line,” Radermacher said. “At that time, I believe they consulted, too, with the [Minnesota] State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and they said, if that’s the determination because it is center block, the visibility of the roof wouldn’t be as big of a deal.”
He said the justification for denying Briscoe’s permit request was that his building is located at the end of the block, therefore making the roof line more visible. That and the steel sheet material he wished to use not being in line with the right time period made SHPO suggest the local HPC deny the request.
Regarding the recent questions from Briscoe regarding the First Avenue Auto building, Radermacher said the HPC approved the steel siding because that material was already part of the building. He said taking that material off the building would expose the brick, which is likely at a point where it could not be salvaged or restored to a point that would fit building standards.
As part of the project, the owners requested a permit to put steel siding on the former Larson Law Office building at 111 First St. SE, which is now part of First Avenue Auto.
“That building was not included in the National Register of Historic Places, so it’s part of a different district,” Radermacher said. “I think the determination was that continuing the siding across both buildings would make the buildings appear as they’re one building instead of as they are.”
“I think the other piece of that is, we have these districts set up, but even within the districts, there are contributing and non-contributing buildings,” Kasella said. “So, the old Larson Law Office building is not in a district at all, and the First Avenue Auto is in the district, but it’s not a contributing building. So, those all have impacts on their decisions as far as what is allowed and what isn’t allowed.”
The Hauer building is in the national historic district and is classified as “contributing.” Johnny C’s sports bar has the same classification and is in the same district.
Mayor Greg Zylka pointed out that Opatz told them there are different guidelines for corner lots opposed to those in the middle of a block. Radermacher said, after their lengthy discussion, that is what he considered the “key difference” between Briscoe’s building and the one housing Johnny C’s.
Council Member Leif Hanson mentioned that, in review of the documents Briscoe shared with the Council upon his original appeal, he claimed he had prior contact with city Building Inspector David Barsody. He asked for clarification on what Briscoe was told as part of that discussion.
City Engineer Greg Kimman said Barsody told Briscoe he needed to submit a building permit for the project, but did not indicate whether or not the roofing material would be approved.
“I’d be prepared to bring it back if, in fact, it was a situation where the question was posed; ‘Can I put a metal roof on this building?’ And the answer was, ‘Yes, it needs to meet this criteria,’ so, he orders the roofing material,” Hanson said.
He added, another key difference between the two situations was that the owners of Johnny C’s followed the normal process of getting a permit before beginning the work. According to Briscoe, because of a miscommunication between him and his contractor, there was no permit application until after the materials were ordered and they had started work on the roof.
Hanson pulled up a text messages provided by Briscoe. On May 11, 2021, he sent a message to Barsody informing him that the roofers were there to do some measuring. He also told him about the material he was planning to use in the text, but there was no response from Barsody.
Later, there were two text messages provided that were sent to the contractor in August when the work began.
“I think the argument Mr. Briscoe was making was that, ‘I was in touch with the building official prior to the project going on, so I was trying to have a conversation,’” Radermacher said. “Whether or not he got all those details, now we’re saying one word against another. I’m saying I’m trusting the building official’s opinion on that. We had a lot of conversations back when we had this appeal.”
Council Member James Storlie tried to clarify that line of sight was a determining factor in whether or not a permit was approved. Kimman said it is a determining factor, but not the only reason to deny or approve a request.
There are certain materials that the HPC allows and others it does not. That also contributes to a decision, as does the type of district where the building is located.
Ultimately, he said the goal was to keep the historic district looking historic.
“Well, this whole thing with line of sight and approving this or that is, to me, we get involved in it too much, because there’s no guiding factors on how to determine what is and what isn’t,” Storlie said.
“I don’t think that’s what I’m hearing,” replied Council Member Frank Gosiak. “I’m hearing there is a guiding a factor, according to mid-block and according to corners. That is a guiding factor.”
Radermacher said, to him, it boiled down to the fact the proper process was not followed. If Briscoe had applied for the permit prior to beginning the work, the project would have been denied for that material before he ordered it and started doing the work.
Lundberg contended that Briscoe said in an email he had spoken with Barsody on the phone and, when he mentioned wanting to put a steel roof on the building, he was only told about the code for installation, not that the material would not be approved.
“A lot of what David does is outside of the historic district, so his mindset is not first and foremost, ‘Is it in the historic district when I’m answering a question?’” Radermacher said. “His is, ‘I’m the building official, and what I really know is the state building code.’”
He said that is why it was unfortunate Briscoe did not follow the initial process. In the end, he said Briscoe had between May 2021 and August 2021 to apply for a permit and failed to do so. If he did, much of what was going on could have been avoided.
Radermacher pointed out, however, that the permit was not denied solely because the process was not followed. Instead, it was following the recommendation it received from SHPO based on several factors about the building and its location.
Storlie contended that the permitting issue was not part of the Council’s initial decision to uphold the HPC’s ruling. He said the vote it took was only to accept or reject what HPC had recommended.
“Right, but (those are) facts that led to me voting the way I did — the fact that he didn’t get the permit first,” Hanson said. “I think we can sum this up. I voted to accept the recommendation. Somebody who voted like I did would have to propose to bring it back. It’s not going to be me. We made our decision and I’m fine with it.”
