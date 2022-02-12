The Little Falls City Council is set to move forward on redistricting its council wards, Feb. 22.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher reminded the Council, Monday, that it needed to approve the proposed plan at its next meeting in order to meet publication guidelines and have the ordinance approved by its March 29 deadline. Once approved, the new ward alignment would be submitted to the Secretary of State.
Radermacher said the proposed new districts were posted on the city’s website, the city’s Facebook page and was printed in newspaper articles. He had not received any comments online or via email either in favor of or against the redistricting plan.
“I would interpret that as very little objection,” he said.
Council President Brad Hircock said he heard feedback from just one constituent, and it was a question rather than an opinion on the new ward lines.
In the new alignment, all residents who live south of Broadway Avenue East and west of First Street Southeast — which is currently part of Ward 1 — would be moved to Ward 3 on the west side of the Mississippi River. Fourth Avenue Northeast will divide Ward 1 and Ward 2 on the east side of the river, and everything east of Highways 10 and 371 would be included in Ward 1.
He said that would balance the wards in terms of population.
“I received some discussion from a county commissioner, who’s hoping this goes through quick because they’re waiting for us so they can establish their new boundaries,” said Council Member Frank Gosiak. “I think it’s a good idea we get this done and over with and move on. It will benefit a lot of people.”
Council Member James Storlie said he spoke with some residents who would be coming into the third ward, which votes at Bethel Lutheran Church on West Broadway. Those residents on the east side of the river that were previously part of Ward 1 voted at the Initiative Foundation in the old alignment.
He was told from those he talked to that they didn’t believe it would be any problem. The only concern he could foresee was for the residents at the Nouis Home Care assisted living facility on First Street Southeast. They’ll now have to get to Bethel Lutheran on the west side to cast their ballots.
“Before they basically just had to walk across the street,” he said.
He said there is a bus he expects would be utilized to shuttle residents to the their polling place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.