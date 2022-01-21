Little Falls is gearing up for the 2022 construction season.
Tuesday, the Little Falls City Council accepted the feasibility reports and set a public hearing date of Tuesday, Feb. 22, for three public improvement projects slated to take place this summer. Those projects will take place on Gayle Drive and Circle Drive in northern Little Falls, and Fourth Street Southeast.
The largest of those — Fourth Street Southeast — is a $5.112 million project that will be completed by both the city of Little Falls and Morrison County. Construction will go from the U.S. Highway 10 overpass in southeast Little Falls to just shy of First Avenue Northeast, according to Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman.
“Looking at costs, this is by and large one of our most expensive ones,” he said.
About 25% — $1.3 million — will be covered by assessments to property owners along the project area. The city would pick up about $1.6 million of the cost and the county is slated to pay about $2.1 million.
The project will not be combined with any others in terms of the bidding process.
“It’s a $5 million job, so it will do fine on its own,” Kimman said.
The pavement on that stretch has a rating of 4, meaning improvement is required, according to Kimman. The water main running underneath the street is a 6-inch cast iron pipe that was installed in the 1970s.
The sanitary sewer along Fourth Street consists of both 8- and 10-inch vitrified pipe that was installed in 1913 and 1968. Kimman said city crews found significant inflow along the pipe during a televised video report. It also caught several areas where there is shallow sewer main, which has the potential to freeze up.
“I know between — right around Seventh Avenue, that gets extremely shallow,” he said. “We have to constantly flush that sewer in order to maintain flow in there over the winter months so that the residents along there are able to use the sewer. Otherwise, it has frozen up in the past.”
The storm sewer was installed in 1968.
Kimman showed the Council images from the televised video report, which was conducted earlier this month. He noted several issues, such as root intrusions that plug the sanitary sewer pipe, places where the pipe is sagging, which allows sediment to build up, along with inflow caused, in spots, by off-set joints.
Kimman said whenever there is rain, water comes into the pipe “fairly rapidly,” due to it not being sealed properly with the off-set joints.
“This one was a little bit more concerning to me,” Kimman said, showing an image from the report. “You’ll notice the white on the side of the pipe there; that’s actually frost on it. This was last week when it was warm out, and we saw frost on the side of that pipe. The frost is down quite a bit, which makes me nervous for frozen water lines this year. If it’s this deep already, it’s getting close to those service lines.”
He said in one area there was a “significant amount of ice” on both sides of the pipe, which indicates where the frost line is currently at. City crews will be watching that line and flushing it more frequently to help prevent it from freezing up.
“We’ll be making it deeper so that we don’t have these issues, for both the residents as well as us for maintenance,” Kimman said.
The project will also have the potential to discontinue the use of two of the city’s 19 lift stations — one along Eighth Avenue and another near the intersection of Fifth Avenue Northeast and Fifth Street Northeast. He said the stations are “a maintenance headache,” and that it is always good when they can be eliminated.
Crews will install an 18-inch sanitary sewer along the project area, along with 6-inch water main north of Fifth Avenue Southeast and 10-inch main south of there. The reason for the difference, according to Kimman, is because there is a water main loop with a larger diameter that comes in at Fifth Avenue Southeast.
The new roadway will be a 44-foot urban pavement section with curb and gutter. It will consist of 10-inch pavement.
Council Member James Storlie asked if there are going to be any changes to sidewalks or any other infrastructure along the project. The question comes after a similar project on Third Street Southeast in 2021 raised concerns among some community members because sidewalk was eliminated on one side of the street.
“We’ll actually be adding sidewalks on the south,” Kimman said. “Right now, between Eighth Avenue and, let’s just say St. Otto’s, there’s really not much for sidewalks down there. We’d be extending sidewalks all the way up to the bridge on one side; I believe it’s on the west side is where we’d be adding it. Everything else would have the sidewalks on both sides of Fourth Street.”
Due to the project location, he added that it will have to be done in phases to reduce impact on area residents and businesses. It will include crossings with major thoroughfares in Trunk Highway 27 and Fifth Avenue Southeast, and will impact St. Otto’s Care Center and traffic on Eighth Avenue Southeast.
“All of those are going to be a number of different phases in order to get people in and out as best as we possibly can,” Kimman said.
The other two projects discussed Tuesday, Gayle Drive and Circle Drive, would be much smaller in scope.
Gayle Drive forms a loop off of Riverwood Drive to the west. The project would bring sewer and water services to residents living on that street. It is one of three locations in the area that does not yet have access to city utilities, according to Kimman.
Circle Drive is also currently without service. It is located off of Pine Avenue, just north of the Belle Prairie Soccer Complex.
Both projects are being completed in response to a petition from property owners in the impacted area. They will both include 8-inch sanitary sewer main, 6-inch water main, sewer and water services stubbed out to the property lines and a 22-foot section of rural road with a swale.
Cost for the Gayle Drive project is estimated at $611,634. Of that, $309,740 will be covered by the city, while the remaining $301,894 will be assessed to property owners when they hook up to services.
Council Member Leif Hanson said — and Kimman confirmed — that the Gayle Drive project was being done in response to a petition from one resident who owns a vacant lot on that road. Hanson’s concern, he said, was with the turnaround time on collecting assessments when people do finally connect to the city utilities.
He asked if there was a more efficient way to get services to that one property, such as digging a trench, rather than “digging it all up.”
“I mentioned this before, and I don’t think we need to do it now, but when we’re doing these, I’d like to see us consider a time-bound (assessment),” Hanson said. “If you haven’t had a need to connect — be it 10 years, 15 years — if our residents are ever going to get their money back — us as the city as the residents and the people that are paying taxes — we’re going to have to start connecting some of these people to get a return on investment.”
Kimman said, in preparation for the Gayle Drive project, city crews checked the depth of the basements in the area, as most of the homes in the area have them.
“The challenge is the depth to those,” he said. “They have deep lots, so in order to get the sewer service deep enough in the street to be able to serve them so they don’t have to have a lift pump at their house, we have to dig a pretty deep hole in order to get the sewer and water in on Gayle.”
The Circle Drive project will create similar issues. It is slated to cost $874,692; of which $342,384 will come from assessments and $532,308 will be paid for by the city.
The reason it is more expensive than Gayle Drive — which will be combined for the bidding process — is because the sewer that was installed is not deep enough. He said the most shallow area in the street was only about eight feet.
“By doing that, a lot of those houses would need lift pumps,” Kimman said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily the route that we want to go, because we will get a lot of pushback from requiring everybody to get lift pumps.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.