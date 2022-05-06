Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher presented more details to the City Council, Monday, regarding a change it could make to help get construction started this year on a 49-unit apartment building.
At the Council’s previous meeting, April 18, Radermacher told the Council that the cost of the project had gone up since it was approved in May 2021, due in large part to construction inflation. As such, the project developer, Community Asset Development Group (CADG) and its investors were about $500,000 short on being able to get the project going.
“Over the last week I’ve had a number of conversations with the folks from Community Asset Development Group,” Radermacher said. “I want to state what they have stated: they are just all-in for this project. They’re very excited about the opportunities that come here. They have a lot of confidence in the project being successful in Little Falls.”
On May 17, 2021, the Council unanimously approved tax increment financing (TIF) funding for the project. At that time, it was a 15-year, $554,000 pay-as-you-go TIF. That means each year for the life of the TIF, the city will recoup taxes paid on the property and return 90% of eligible costs to the investors. The apartments will be built on an extension of 14th Street Southeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes.
The total project cost was initially estimated at about $6.9 million. It is now up to approximately $8 million.
Radermacher said CADG is working to restructure funding with its investors so that the project can move forward. He asked the Council to also look at modifying its TIF plan to help prevent further delays in construction.
“What we’re projecting now — we don’t have exact numbers — but what we’re projecting the need to be on TIF dollars is around $835,000,” Radermacher said.
He said this would also extend the life of the TIF from 15 years to 25 years. As the property is currently owned by the city, the changes would not negatively impact taxpayers. There is currently no tax revenue being collected, so everything captured in TIF would be paid in by CADG.
He said CADG is also asking to do a minimum valuation, which would ensure the city would collect enough in TIF each year. Essentially, it would set a floor, and anything above that would be increased increment.
Radermacher said, in discussion with Jason Murray of David Drown Associates, they concluded that the original TIF budget would provide adequate ability to cover the minimum valuation on the project.
Other details that need to be figured out before a restructured TIF is approved, according to Radermacher, include the type of TIF with which they move forward. Namely, would it continue to be a pay-as-you-go TIF, or would the city pay up front and pay itself back through funds captured in increment?
If they elect to go with the latter, they would likely sell bonds to provide funding up front.
“What CADG would request is (to go) back to that non-binding letter of commitment so that they could go to a bank and use that as their terms to make sure all of the financial pieces were in place and the bank could finance their portion of the project,” Radermacher said.
Speaking to the Council, Murray said the original TIF plan drafted in 2021 governs how the city uses increment. As that is the guiding document, there is a budget that sets the maximum amount of increment over 26 years at $2.1 million.
“From a budget standpoint, based on what we have today, I don’t believe the Council will have to go through an amendment, which requires formal notification of the county and school district,” Murray said. “A public hearing, we don’t believe we have to amend this TIF plan. I believe, based again on the information I have today, that this TIF plan is large enough.”
Council Member James Storlie asked if the TIF could still move forward with a pay-as-you-go structure. Radermacher said he would need to work out those terms with CADG.
Initially, he said they were asking the city to do pay-as-you-go for the first portion of the collection period and an up-front TIF on the rest of it. That, according to Radermacher, helped them maneuver the rate of return for the investor.
“In the early years, they’re actually losing money in the first couple,” he said.
Radermacher said he and Murray agreed it would be best to choose one or the other, rather than trying to figure out a way to do both. He was yet to discuss this with CADG.
Further, Radermacher explained that when the city does TIF, it can capture funding for all three taxing jurisdictions involved: the city, Morrison County and the Little Falls Community School District.
“But, it’s only on the approved value,” he said. “You’re not taking away anything of what would be paid today. Say, it would have been a taxable paying entity and it was making a $10,000 payment to each of them, they still get that $10,000. It’s anything above and beyond that that gets captured, and then that gets redistributed based on the TIF plan that is there.”
Finance Director Lori Kasella added that there are some things that are outside of the TIF. For example, if there was a market value referendum, TIF is not captured from that portion.
Murray said an easier way to think of it is that 100% of the new value is captured in tax increments, and it’s only the tax capacity associated levy.
“What ends up happening is, the city, county and school district portion, once the building is built, that new value based on the building is captured in increment,” Murray said. “It’s sent to the city, through the payment of taxes and that.”
Of that, 10% is retained by the city for administrative purposes. The remaining 90% is eligible to be reimbursed to the developer for TIF-qualifying expenses.
The city, county and school district all receive their taxes on the base — the bare ground — once it goes private and is no longer owned by the city. That amount is determined by the value of that land.
“What’s the levy rate for the city on rental property right now?” Storlie asked.
Radermacher said the tax levied on all properties is the same, with the classification being set by the state. That determines the taxable market value. Currently, the taxable market value on rental properties is 1.25%.
Board Chair Brad Hircock said he would like to see the city do whatever is needed to make it work. Citing a housing study that was presented to the Board in March, he said there is an obvious shortage of housing in Little Falls. There are also several businesses looking to expand their employment base.
“We’re getting nothing on it now for property tax,” Hircock said. “It would have 49 more units, with kids to support our school district, people buying groceries and going out to eat and buying stuff at the hardware store and the gas station, which all helps our community and those people. And we need the housing, anyway.”
Radermacher said, as is the case with other big projects the city is discussing right now, the revenue generated from the apartment building would be a new stream that would pay for that specific investment. The captured increment value is the revenue that’s generated.
He said it is not as if that revenue is going into the pockets of developers.
“It’s not putting it on the backs of anybody else, or it’s not taking away from anybody else by increasing their taxes,” Radermacher said. “It’s only taking on — because this project exists, we can capture the taxes to use it to pay for what’s identified in the budget for what they can spend the money on.”
Mayor Greg Zylka echoed Hircock’s earlier statement that he is in favor of doing what it takes to get the project underway.
“We have some big companies investing large amounts of dollars in our community with businesses,” Zylka said. “We know there’s a shortage of employees in our community. This would help us put together a couple of pieces.”
