The Little Falls City Council passed a resolution, Monday, supporting the use of Trunk Highway bonding funds from the 2022 state bonding bill.
The $2.5 million the city is requesting would go toward a potential Trunk Highway 27/Memorial Bridge rail-grade separation project. Specifically, it would be used for preliminary design, community engagement, design alternatives and environmental approvals. The current plan is for preliminary work to be done from 2022 - 2024, with construction slated for 2025 - 2026.
“When we applied for the bonding dollars for the grade separation — which we’ve done, now, a couple of times — before the 2021 session and now again,” said City Administrator Jon Radermacher. “Since the project is on a trunk highway, the bonding request has to come to the trunk highway bond funds instead of the general obligation bond funds at the state.”
If the project were to happen, the Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River, which connects the east and west sides of Little Falls, would be reconstructed to extend over the railroad tracks on the west side of the river.
The city contracted with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) for a feasibility study in 2017. The results of that study showed there are options to create the rail-grade separation in the bridge’s current location, or through realignment.
“That doesn’t set in stone any alignment selection or anything like that,” Radermacher said.
In 2017, the overall cost of the project was estimated to be somewhere between $25 million - $35 million. Costs have gone up in the last four years, and it’s now projected to be closer to $30 million - $40 million, according to Radermacher.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has the bridge in its current capital improvement plans as a replacement project. That, however, would not happen until at least 2030 and would consist only of replacing the bridge in its current form — without the rail-grade separation.
MnDOT estimated that project to cost between $12 million - $15 million, not accounting for inflation. It has pledged to allocate that amount toward the project if Little Falls moves forward.
“Our intent and our request is to get the bridge as a rail-grade separation so the roadway would go above and over the tracks and eliminate that at-grade crossing,” Radermacher said. “Vehicle traffic wouldn’t be stopped for the trains.”
He said the preliminary work that would be conducted from the current request would be necessary to determine a final alignment of the reconstructed bridge. That information would impact the final cost, which is needed before the city can apply for a second round of bonding bill funds to complete the project.
The second request would be for the difference between the final cost estimate and what MnDOT has agreed to contribute.
Radermacher said MnDOT has warned during past conversations that its state bridge funding will be hard to come by in the near future. Most of those dollars will go toward reconstruction of the John A. Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, which connects the city with Superior, Wisconsin, over St. Louis Bay of Lake Superior via Interstate 535.
Preliminary design for that project is slated for 2024 - 2026, with final design in 2026 - 2028 and construction from 2028 - 2032. It is the second longest bridge in Minnesota and serves 33,021 vehicles per day, according to MnDOT.
In order for the city to stay on its current timeline for the Memorial Bridge project, Radermacher said it is imperative to get everything secured before that project begins. If that doesn’t happen, the city would likely have to wait until 2030 or later.
“That one is going to cost in the multitudes of billions of dollars, and it’s going to take multiple years for that project to be completed,” Radermacher said, referring to the Blatnik Bridge. “They’ve said once that project goes, there’s no bridge projects that are going to get worked on anywhere in the state, let alone in our district.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.