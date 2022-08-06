The Little Falls City Council introduced amendments to four city ordinances, Monday, as recommended by the Planning Commission.
The proposed changes range from regulations pertaining to household pets to businesses wanting to implement green energy practices. Each amendment will require a majority vote by the Council at its Aug. 15 meeting before it is included in the city code. Anyone with comments or proposed changes to the ordinances should contact the city prior to that meeting.
Ordinance 35 is in regard to dogs and cats owned by residents within the city. One regulation included is that there shall be no more than two dogs over the age of 2 months allowed per dwelling.
It also requires cats to be licensed.
“That’s something that the Planning Commission looked at and they were undecided on that one,” said City Engineer Greg Kimman. “Right now, it does require the cats to be licensed, as well. There’s not a limit on the number of cats, but they limit the number of dogs to two dogs per dwelling.”
Council Member Leif Hanson, who is also a member of the Planning Commission, clarified that the drafted language was left intentionally vague to allow flexibility upon the final vote. He implored his colleagues on the Council to read the language in the amendment and be prepared for discussion before the issue comes to a vote.
“I’d just ask you to be prepared to come with your opinions on, ‘Yes, we should,’ or, ‘No, we shouldn’t.’ And, if a number on cats, ‘Why?’” Hanson said.
Council Member James Storlie asked how the ordinance would be applied in reference to people who keep dogs as therapy animals. Specifically, if he asked if there were more than two individuals in a household who had a therapy dog, if that would be a violation.
City Attorney Alissa Harrington said the short answer to that question was, “No.”
“In that situation, they are therapy animals and they’re recognized by the ADA,” Harrington said. “They would need to be licensed, but we couldn’t have the limit on them, so they would be allowed.”
She also clarified, for purposes of the ordinance, that a dwelling was defined, basically, as an individual unit. As an example, she said if a house was split into four apartments, each of the four units would be considered an individual dwelling.
Another change previously discussed at length with the Council was amending city code to allow for alcohol in city parks. That topic was initially broached at a December 2021 Council meeting.
Kimman said the Planning Commission was recommending that the ordinance be amended to allow alcohol during park hours.
“There are hours when the park is closed; it would not be allowed during those times,” Kimman said. “Otherwise it does allow for alcohol in the parks during the time that the park is open.”
Another proposed amendment was in reference to columbariums, a room or building with niches for funeral urns to be stored. The proposed change would require that a religious institution owns the property where the columbarium would be placed. They also would be subject to building permits and a site plan.
Further, Kimman said the exterior of the columbarium must be consistent with the exterior structure of the place of worship with which it is associated.
“The exterior columbarium shall only be located in a side or rear yard,” Kimman said. “The columbarium shall have a minimum side yard and rear yard setback of 50 feet. The columbarium height shall not exceed 25 feet including spires, or that height of the principle structure, whichever is less.”
The construction, operation, maintenance and disposition of the columbarium would also be applicable to any state statutes and regulations, Kimman said. He said if the place of worship were to cease operations, all urns and/or remains must be moved from the property within six months.
“We’ve had a couple of requests for this type of installation, so we decided that it’s probably time that we look at updating our code to regulate those things and potentially allow for them, if the Council so chooses,” Kimman said.
Finally, the last amendment was in regard to land use regulations involving solar energy systems. Kimman said there was a public hearing on the proposals at the Planning Commission’s July 11 meeting.
He said the city has received some inquiries about solar panels on buildings. He said the ordinance would allow for solar panels on roofs and walls of businesses, and ground-mounted units would be allowed in areas zoned as B-2.
Potential ground-mounted units would also be subject to size restrictions.
“So some of the business districts — not the downtown business district, which is B-1 — but the outer portion of business districts like LeMieur Street, 18th Street, it would allow for ground-mounted solar in those areas,” Kimman said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Set a time and date of 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for a budget meeting;
• Held a closed session to develop or consider a counter offer for the purchase of property described as BNSF right-of-way between First Avenue Northeast and Fourth Avenue Northeast;
• Approved a recommendation by the interview committee to hire Hayden Johnson to a seasonal clubhouse position at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Authorized the conversion of its laserfiche system from a desktop version to one that is cloud-based for a cost of $2,452.16, plus any pro-rated license fees;
• Awarded a quotation of $6,800 per golf cart for two carts, to Versatile Vehicles of Brainerd, with a trade-in of $500 each for two of the carts the city currently owns;
• Approved a variance for Mary Helm to build a detached garage on her property located on South Lindbergh Drive; and
• Approved a wastewater treatment agreement with Barrett Petfood Innovations.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Little Falls City Hall.
