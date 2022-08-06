Dog

The Little Falls City Council introduced several ordinance changes, Monday, including regulations regarding the number of pets city residents are allowed to own in a household and licensing.

 File photo

The Little Falls City Council introduced amendments to four city ordinances, Monday, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

The proposed changes range from regulations pertaining to household pets to businesses wanting to implement green energy practices. Each amendment will require a majority vote by the Council at its Aug. 15 meeting before it is included in the city code. Anyone with comments or proposed changes to the ordinances should contact the city prior to that meeting.

