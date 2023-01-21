Frank Gosiak

Little Falls City Council Member Frank Gosiak listens to a response to a question, Tuesday, at Little Falls City Hall.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Little Falls will wait until next year to ask the state Legislature to put a local option sales tax on the ballot for the 2024 election.

Tuesday, the City Council, along with City Administrator Jon Radermacher, weighed the pros and cons of making a request to the state this year or next. It ultimately decided waiting until 2024 did not come with any apparent risk, and it would allow for more time to come up with a more definitive plan for the potential funding.

