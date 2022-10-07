Child Care site

A screenshot from Beacon shows the potential site of a new child care facility near Lincoln Elementary in Little Falls. The project is a joint venture between the city of Little Falls and Little Falls Community Schools.

Little Falls will soon be home to a new child care center, but not before some lively debate on the details on how it will come about.

In March, the city learned its request for $1.5 million in grant funding from a federal appropriations bill had been approved. Since that time, City Administrator Jon Radermacher, Mayor Greg Zylka and other staff members have been working on what type of facility the city would like to build and how it can leverage the funding to get the most bang for its buck.

