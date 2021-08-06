The Little Falls City Council approved a second version of a request for proposals (RFP), Monday, to be sent out to potential one- and two-unit residential recycling haulers.
The decision was unanimous, but came after a lengthy discussion on what all would be included in the RFP. It is the latest step in a process that began in March with the first RFP and hit a snag in May. Eventually, at its July 7 meeting, the Council voted to reject all of the proposals it received from the initial RFP, essentially resetting the process. The goal is for the city to enter into a contract when the current agreement with City Sanitary expires on Dec. 31.
Representatives from local haulers Bob LeMieur Roll-offs, Refuse and Recycling and City Sanitary also gave their input during the public comment portion of the work session before the regular meeting.
Both Linda LeMieur, representing Bob LeMieur, and Gregg Burgardt of City Sanitary, implored the city to continue using the current bins rather than switching to 64-gallon carts.
“I would just like to see this request for proposals to not include that the haulers buy the cans,” LeMieur said. “I bought some cans a while ago for over $50 apiece. I don’t want to spend my first $200,000 — that’s more than two years before you get your money back for your cans. ... And I know some people don’t like the bins, but the bins are the best option. You can see what’s in them. If people have their diapers, or plastic chairs or buckets in there, you can leave that so it’s not in your recycling contaminating it. It’s cheaper to get rid of it when it’s clean.”
Later in the meeting, Council Member Frank Gosiak expressed agreement with her point. He said an advantage to the current, smaller bins would be that it would be easier for haulers to see what’s inside during pickup. That way, any contaminants can be separated by haulers before they soil the entire load.
Gosiak said he has heard estimates that as much as 40% of recycling at some facilities ends up going to the landfill because it is contaminated. He acknowledged, however, that would likely mean more containers on the curb and probably would not be as convenient for customers.
“My wife used to coach people at the (sorting) site we were discussing earlier,” Gosiak said. “She said, a lot of times, they would find a lot of dirty diapers and things. She said it was disgusting; it was just a nasty mess.”
In terms of who would purchase or own new containers, if they were necessary, Council President Brad Hircock pointed out that the haulers were given an option to provide that information in their proposals.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said, whether the containers are purchased by the hauler or the city, the cost is included in the monthly fee for residents. He said the city has already received quotes on carts, should it eventually be expected to purchase them.
“The bottom line of criteria (says), ‘Clearly indicate whether the carts/containers for collection will be purchased or owned by the city or by the contractors,’” Hircock said, reading from the draft of the RFP. “They have an option.”
Council Member Jim Storlie asked for clarification whether or not sticking with the current bins, as LeMieur suggested, would be an option. Radermacher said it would depend on the types of proposals the city receives.
“If their response is, ‘No, we will only pick up using a cart because we have an automated arm lift device,’ then it probably would not be the case that our bins are going to work,” Radermacher said.
Another topic that was discussed in depth was the responsibility potential haulers have in communicating with residents and the city. The final draft of the RFP reads, in part: “Communication with city residents and city staff regarding recycling, sorting, practices and pickup schedules is a high priority.”
The initial draft of the RFP eluded to the notion that communication between the hauler and the city and its residents was, at times, lacking. Storlie and Council Member Leif Hanson took some issue with the wording, feeling that it “threw the existing hauler under the bus.”
During his time for public comment, Burgardt said in recent weeks City Sanitary has been putting all recyclables into a single-stream — meaning all materials are dumped into the truck together and sorted at the recycling facility. He said the company had been doing this on an experimental basis after it learned a couple months ago about a facility in Long Prairie willing to take single-stream.
Previously, all materials were collected in a mixed sort fashion, meaning materials had to be separated by the customer prior to collection. Burgardt said the new method has been working well, and the facility in Long Prairie had offered City Sanitary a contract to continue taking its materials in a single-stream at the same price it’s paying now.
Radermacher used that point, however, to illustrate the importance of communication between haulers and both the city and its residents. He said city staff wasn’t made aware of that change and received several calls from residents asking if they no longer had to sort their recyclables. When the city reached out to the business to ask, he said they were told to tell residents they should continue to sort materials.
“We weren’t given proper communication in advance of them making that change, which I feel was not necessarily within the scope of our current contract,” Radermacher said. “... One of the biggest shortcomings that we’ve experienced so far, has been in the communication between us, between the customers, the residents, that are putting out their recycling. That was the basis of the message. If it’s really an issue, we can strike the sentence and take it out.”
The sentence was eventually taken out and reworded to what was included in the final RFP, based on input from City Attorney Alissa Harrington.
There was also much discussion throughout the process on how the Council could include whether or not a hauler was local in its evaluation of the proposals. Harrington said this could be done in a few ways. Those included job creation, keeping response times short, reducing carbon emissions from trucks and having a single point of access, preferably in-person, for customer service purposes.
Of those, three were included in the final draft of the RFP. The only one which was not included was the third point about carbon emissions. This was done primarily because it would be difficult to measure, and it also might be hard for haulers to provide that information in the short turnaround time provided in the RFP.
“These are concepts that talk about what a local option would look like, but doing so in a way that really talks about why local haulers might be better for the community at large, and might be better for the city to contract with,” Harrington said.
One way in which the latest version of the RFP differs from the first, as well, is in the fact that it requires haulers to offer a price for single-stream pickup. In the RFP that was sent out in March, the collection method was left up to the hauler. That led to a great deal of confusion after the RFPs were received.
Storlie said he didn’t necessarily agree with that being a requirement within the RFP. He said he had spoken with people who didn’t mind sorting their recycling themselves, and others who wanted single-stream. Ultimately, he felt that decision should be left up to the residents rather than being decided by the Council.
Hircock said it was not an option to do both. It had to be all one or the other.
“I would say, hands down, the contact I got, we’re going to increase recycling participation with single-stream,” Hanson said. “Sorting is a bygone era.”
“It would come down to the hauler having to do it two different ways, and I doubt they would be inclined to offer two different prices for it,” Radermacher added.
The Council also discussed the prospects of having three of its members — along with three city staff members — on the evaluation team to look at and discuss the RFPs. Mayor Greg Zylka appointed Hanson from Ward 1, Jerry Knafla from Ward 2 and Gosiak from Ward 3. His goal in naming those three council members was to ensure each ward was represented, while also fostering a diversity of opinions.
“I did it, just representing each one, but not trying to stack the deck in any way,” Zylka said. “As you can tell, the deck is not stacked.”
In terms of the length of the contract, haulers will be expected to negotiate a five- to 10-year agreement. That said, they are only required to propose a price for the 2022 calendar year, the rest can be negotiated in the final contract. However, Radermacher informed the Council he put a cap of a 3% increase over the previous year on long-term prices.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg also proposed that any incomplete proposals or haulers that try to include information after they are received will be automatically disqualified. That provision was included in the final RFP.
There is a quick turnaround time. Haulers must have proposals returned to Radermacher by the end of the workday Wednesday, Aug. 11, with the evaluation team set to meet the following morning. The evaluation team will offer a recommendation for approval at the Council’s next meeting, Monday, Aug. 16.
“The timing and dates are very tight,” Radermacher said. “This is not typical. We don’t usually only have a two-week window in which we ask for responses. I think, in this circumstance, we’re confident of who is going to be responding to the RFP. It will go out, again, to the same list, which is all the licensed haulers in Morrison County.”
