The Little Falls City Council approved a purchase agreement, Oct. 17, for the city to buy Lions Park from the Little Falls Lions Club.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said discussions about the purchase have been taking place over the past few months. The city will acquire the property for $0, but there are some contingencies in place with the sale.
“(The Lions Club does) want to ask for restrictive covenant on this property for a period of 25 years, with the ability for them to opt into three additional 25-year periods,” he said. “They would be able to have a determination over the use of the property if the city were to sell it.”
He said, also included in the purchase agreement, were some stipulations he felt were in the interest of both parties.
Currently, the Lions Club takes care of reservations for the shelter at the park, as well as all maintenance. In the agreement, the Club will continue in those roles, but the city will cover maintenance costs up to $6,000. The Lions Club does have to prove and show expenses for any maintenance for which the city must pay.
Radermacher said this would give the city time to assess and prepare for the expenses if, in the future, it had interest in taking over the maintenance and reservation roles. The Lions Club will continue to collect money from rental leases.
“For their charitable gambling purposes, they have to identify a storage location,” Radermacher said. “The garages that are on that park property are something that they would be still leasing out, as well, for $1.”
As the city is working on public improvement projects on Fourth Street and other areas near the site, it will bring in new water and sewer line services for the park. Radermacher said that will be helpful in the long run, as the shelter could potentially be in service year ‘round. The water service now is “pretty shallow,” he said, so leaving it on during the winter would create a risk of the lines freezing.
Perhaps the biggest benefit to the city will be to its water supply. In well testing that it has completed, it has found that there is an adequate water supply on that site. The location could potentially become the site for a new well field, while still maintaining the park and shelter area.
“Which would vastly help us in ensuring that we have alternate sources from the one that’s right here surrounding city hall, in case there were ever any groundwater contaminations, as well as an additional water supply, just in general,” Radermacher said. “These wells are getting to be pretty old.”
He said it is a win-win situation because the Lions Club will be getting out of some of its obligations with the property, while the city will have access to the parcel for the potential well field and other public utility enhancements. The wells would likely go where the baseball field is, currently.
However, he added that, even with the wells, there might be some additional space to expand the park in other ways.
“In the end, I think it’s a great deal for everybody,” Radermacher said. “We’re pretty pleased with the work that we’ve had.”
He added, prior to the vote, that the Lions Club had approved the purchase agreement.
The Council voted unanimously to approve agreement, as well.
“That park, I don’t know for how long, but for however long I can remember, it’s been Stan Welinski Field,” said Council Member Leif Hanson. “If we take that over for wells, I just think maybe we should look at maybe dedicating another ball field and re-hanging that sign on a different backstop.”
“We very much could explore that,” Radermacher said.
