Lakeshirts, LLC, will get help in achieving its vision of expanding operations in Little Falls.
The Little Falls City Council unanimously approved a pair of resolutions, Monday, that will allow the company to apply for and, if approved, access $450,000 in Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) dollars. MIF funds are awarded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to units of local government to provide loans to assist expanding businesses.
Lakeshirts, which is headquartered in Detroit Lakes, opened a satellite facility in Little Falls late in 2021. Right now, about 70 people work at the Little Falls facility, which operates in 75,000 square feet of the old Crestliner building.
Lakeshirts Vice President of Operations Marc Sorenson said the company started in 1984 with two people selling T-shirts on the beach in Detroit Lakes. While the company grew, he said that growth “took off” in the last five or six years. That has resulted in acquisitions across the country, including in Los Angeles, Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania; along with a “significant number” of contract to print relationships.
“What’s happened is, we’ve outgrown the ability to staff Detroit Lakes and continue growing,” Sorenson said. “It’s a challenge everyone’s experiencing, so when the opportunity in Little Falls came up, we really jumped on this quick.”
He said the plan, with help from the MIF dollars, is to expand the Little Falls facility to 160 - 180 employees within the next two years. That will include a significant need for more equipment.
Sorenson said the facility started with nine screen printing machines. It will be at 15 by the end of May, and the plan is to increase production up to 27 machines. There are also eight automatic, computer-controlled embroidery machines in operation right now, with plans to expand to 24.
“If we could move faster right now to take advantage of the workforce we have available in this area, we would,” he said. “It kind of comes down to how fast you can train folks.”
He added that Lakeshirts is excited to integrate itself into the community in Little Falls the same way it has in Detroit Lakes. As a company, they have just recently been able to “take a breath” to start looking at some of the relationships it can build to get more involved locally.
“It’s just very much a part of the DNA of the company and the wish of the owners to continue that spirit here in Little Falls,” Sorenson said.
Sarah Marrow, a production manager at the Little Falls facility, relayed to the Council what her job at Lakeshirts has meant to her.
Marrow had worked at IWCO Direct in Little Falls for 21 years. She and her husband both worked there, and they learned Aug. 23, 2021, two days after their wedding, that they were losing their jobs due to closure of the facility.
“We were devastated,” Marrow said. “It’s very important for us to live, work and play in our community, and we didn’t know what we were going to do. We had serious conversations about, were we able to stay here or did we have to go somewhere to meet that work, play and live mentality.”
She was hired by Lakeshirts on Dec. 6, 2021. She said the new job has allowed her family to remain in Little Falls. It has also helped her fulfill the goal of being happy in her career.
“Every day I go to work, my whole team is happy,” Marrow said. “We’re really a team. They filled a void that I didn’t know that I was missing. I’m really thankful for them.”
She urged the City Council to support Lakeshirts in the same way the company supported many of the people who suddenly found themselves out of work in August 2021.
During a brief public hearing, Community Development of Morrison County Executive Director Carol Anderson spoke in support of the application. She said she had prior experience with Lakeshirts through her membership on the Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program (CEP) Board of Directors, which meets monthly in Detroit Lakes.
While working with CEP on a project for the headquarters, she had an opportunity to tour the facility. She said it was evident “what a great place it was to work.”
“You know, when you walk in there, everybody’s happy,” Anderson said. “You can see it on their faces, particularly here in Little Falls.”
She said in her interactions throughout the community since Lakeshirts came to town she has heard a lot of positive feedback about the company. Anderson said even her beautician commented about how much her clients who work at Lakeshirts loved their jobs.
Anderson said that is the best public relations a business can get.
She added that she spoke with Detroit Lakes City Council members about the company when it was in discussion to open a facility in Little Falls.
“They said, ‘They’re a great company,’” Anderson said. “They support so many things in Detroit Lakes. I think they gave $1 million to their high school over five years, something like that. They really are a part of the community. I could not find a single person in DL that would say anything bad about them.”
Prior to the vote, Mayor Greg Zylka said the application also received support from the Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board.
After the application was approved, by statute, the Council had to approve a resolution allowing it to utilize a publicly provided subsidy, which also required a public hearing. City Finance Director Lori Kasella noted that Lakeshirts had already expanded its operations in Little Falls and wanted to do so again.
“They are looking at, in addition to the capital that they’ve already put into the facility with their equipment and stuff, they’re looking to purchase another $2.148 million worth of equipment,” Kasella said. “Of that, they are requesting a businesses subsidy, or MIF funding, of $450,000; and they will be financing the balance of this.”
Anderson again spoke in favor of the subsidy during the public hearing. She noted that, if the business meets the hiring goals it has identified in its application, the loan from DEED is forgiven.
She said it is a tool the city had used to help businesses “several times” in the past.
“Here they are, they just got here, and they’re already expanding,” Anderson said. “That’s how good our community is in finding workers and location and everything, and the support of the Council and the county.”
Marrow also spoke in favor of the subsidy during public comment. She said she has family members, friends and neighbors who are employed at Lakeshirts, and others who are awaiting an interview to join the company.
“These jobs are so important to our friends, neighbors and family members in our community; and bringing more people into Little Falls and having them live, work and play here, as well,” Marrow said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Discussed the possibility of increasing the amount the city can capture in its tax increment financing (TIF) district for a new apartment building in southeast Little Falls. No decision was made, and City Administrator Jon Radermacher will bring the topic forward for further discussion at a future meeting;
• Heard the annual report on activity by the Little Falls Fire Department, as presented by Fire Chief Craig Seelen;
• Approved a temporary gambling permit for the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes for July 31;
• Approved the hiring of seven new employees at the Little Falls Golf Course — four clubhouse attendants, two groundskeepers and one cook — as recommended by the hiring committee;
• Approved on sale and Sunday on sale liquor licenses for Little Falls Bowling Center and Knotty’s on 371;
• Awarded a quotation of $1,942.31 from Wiczek’s Floors and More of Little Falls to replace a large portion of carpet in the basement of the Little Falls Police Department;
• Awarded a quotation of $21,860 from Stalker Radar of Richardson, Texas, for four traffic radar signs to replace the ones that are currently in use, which are out-dated;
• Awarded a low quotation of $10,350.80 to Sir Lines-A-Lot of Edina for the 2022 pavement marking project;
• Awarded a bid of $245,483 from Knife River - North Central of Sauk Rapids for the pavement maintenance project;
• Approved a resolution awarding a bid of $164,473.50 to Landwehr Construction of St. Cloud for precast/manholes on the Fourth Avenue Southeast public improvement project;
• Approved a resolution awarding a low bid of $2.254 million from Knife River for public improvement projects on Gayle Street, Circle Drive and 14th Avenue Southeast;
• Authorized additional work totaling $7,459 from Rice Creek Construction of Deerwood to remove, waterproof, seal and replace a concrete apron at the Little Falls Police Department;
• Passed an ordinance allowing the sale of 15 feet of city-owned property in the Searle’s Addition to Christopher M. and Elana Harakel for $1;
• Approved a memorandum of agreement for the city of Little Falls to join the One Watershed, One Plan agreement;
• Nominated the Little Falls Fire Department for a Nationwide Insurance grain bin rescue tube; and
• Upheld a decision by the Planning and Zoning Board to deny a variance from coded lot size and width to A-1 Rental, LLC.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Little Falls City Hall.
