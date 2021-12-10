The Little Falls City Council spent a majority of its meeting, Monday, discussing the 2022 levy and budget.
After multiple conversations, the Council voted unanimously to approve a budget of $14.133 million, an increase of about $768,630 over 2021’s $13.365 million budget. That will come with a property tax levy increase of 5.82% — $4.088 million compared to $3.683 million in 2021. The final approved levy is down from the 15.45% preliminary increase approved in September.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher pointed out that doesn’t necessarily mean Little Falls residents are going to see an increase on the city’s portion of their property tax bill. Valuations determined by the county went up in 2021, rising to a projected net tax capacity of $6.5 million.
“So, what you do to figure out your final tax rate is, you divide your levy by the net tax capacity,” Radermacher said. “$4.088 million would be about a 62.9% tax rate versus last year’s 65.01%. It’s an actual decrease in the actual tax rate.”
Any resident who did not see a valuation increase of more than 5.82% should not see an increase on the city’s portion of their property taxes. But, Radermacher said many people will still see an increase due to the increase of valuation for their property.
“The valuations going up is ultimately, hopefully, a good thing,” he said. “Hopefully it makes your property, your investment in our community, more valuable. Those valuations going up are also probably a factor of new taxable value added to our community, either in improvements that are made to businesses and industry and an increase in building.”
In 2021, the .38% levy increase was due in large part to unknowns at the time it was approved. Namely, the city was not sure about the status of local government aid (LGA) from the state. The increase for 2022 will help the city get back on track from what was pulled back in 2021.
In the current budget, which was ultimately approved, city staff had included allocations of $100,000 for both a projected bandshell and splash pad project. Radermacher said the city could get the levy down to around zero if it were to remove those costs. However, he said now was a good time to make investments that might not be possible without causing a significant rise to the levy if valuations go down in the future.
“I try to be future-oriented and think ahead,” Radermacher said. “These increases that we’re seeing on the valuation are definitely going to slow at some point. I hope they don’t go into total recession times where you’re going to see valuations really start to drop or plummet. I hope they just kind of level off or go into smaller, incremental increases versus the 6% - 10% that we’re seeing today.”
The levy amount does not account for the entire general fund — which covers the police department, fire department, public works, administration and much more. That actually makes up about half — $7.2 million — of the overall general fund. A large portion of the remainder is covered by LGA, which is budgeted at $2.8 million in 2022.
The largest portion of the general fund comes from personnel — wages, benefits, etc. Included in the budget are additional positions to be hired within the administrative and police departments.
“We are a service organization,” Radermacher said. “We provide a lot of different services to the community in terms of the public safety that we have with our police department and fire department. Public works functions with our streets, engineering, parks and recreation, the water and wastewater, storm sewer, those various services — those things are really personnel driven once those infrastructure things are in place.”
The overall budget is split into three different funds: the general fund, enterprise and special funds.
The enterprise funds are more business associated and, ideally, work on a cash-in, cash-out basis They operate from revenue garnered from user fees and monthly base fees for items such as water and wastewater, garbage and recycling and stormwater.
There were some increases in that portion of the budget, as well. Those were on the water side, with the sewer and wastewater remaining the same as 2021.
The base rate for water on Little Falls utility bills will go up by 70 cents to about $14.76 per month. On the consumption side, the rate increase will be about 11 cents for 1,000 gallons and relatively increase as it goes up. Radermacher said the average residential customer uses about 5,000 gallons per month. Between the base and consumption fee increases, he said it will result in a monthly charge of about $1.30 per month.
Currently, the water treatment plant is about 50 years old and there are several needs that have previously been expressed to the Council regarding the city’s water infrastructure.
“We experienced a pretty severe drought this summer and saw some of the impacts in terms of water consumption and stress that put on the plant,” Radermacher said. “We know that there’s additional improvements and things that we really need to start looking at and taking the opportunity to make some investments and repairs on that front.”
Some of the projects that have previously been discussed include an additional river crossing to improve the water distribution system. A crossing would create a loop that would help prevent water from becoming stagnant and water hammers, which are particularly hard on the infrastructure. There is also the possibility of a renovation to the water plant, though that would not happen in 2022.
Making these investments now, when the city is in good financial shape, he said is prudent to avoid larger increases or the inability to complete projects down the line.
“I’d rather see us make some incremental moves in this direction than do what we had to do five (or) six years ago with the sewer in going up $5 a month just on the base charge to accommodate some of those rate increases,” Radermacher said.
It also helps the city avoid going to debt service to pay for future projects. That money also comes out of the general fund and ultimately, in large part, falls on the taxpayers.
“We want to start making sure that we’re making these investments,” he said. “To me, the water department is really one of those that is going to need our next attention in terms of raising that revenue without having to borrow for it when we don’t have to borrow for it.”
Also included in the enterprise fund will be an increase in recycling rates due to the city switching to single-stream collection. That is going to result in a monthly user fee increase of about 75 cents. There is also a 50% increase on administrative fees, which will cover the cost of the carts. Those started being delivered earlier this week.
The city’s garbage haulers are also asking for a 4% increase to the rate structure due to inflation. Radermacher said for a resident using a 64-gallon cart, that will result in a monthly cost of $17.12, up from $16.47.
The largest item in the special revenue fund is a $744,000 allocation to the parks and recreation budget in 2022. Their revenue comes from a transfer out of the general fund. That amount includes the two $100,000 allocations for the bandshell and splash pad funds.
Radermacher said the bulk of the rest is used to pay the parks and recreation staff and for maintenance of the city’s parks, ball fields, ice rinks and other sites that fall under its jurisdiction. There is also a $175,000 allocation to the Pine Grove Zoo.
There are $1.713 million worth of transfers out of the general fund budgeted for 2022.
“Those are really toward those capital improvement investments and to the equipment that we have, as well as some assets that we have for the community, then that major parks and rec transfer I mentioned earlier,” Radermacher said.
Some of those capital improvements include street maintenance. They also include the purchase of equipment for various departments.
One possible large expense in 2022 will be new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) for the fire department. The department has applied for grant funding to help pay for the new equipment, but Radermacher said it is a competitive process.
Overall, he said the 5.84% increase in the levy falls in line with cities throughout the state similarly sized to Little Falls. The tax rate of just over 62% is also down considerably from the high it reached about 10 years ago, 88%.
As far as the increase to the budget, Radermacher said now is the time to make those necessary investments to avoid problems later. He said it will allow the city to “pull back the reins” if things take a turn for the worse in the future.
All things considered, he said the city is in a good place fiscally heading into 2022.
“Yes, it’s a 5% increase,” Radermacher said. “It seems very big relative to what we’ve had in past years, but to me, I think it’s right in line of where we are just in the current environment of everything.”
Council President Brad Hircock agreed.
“I think I agree with what you said earlier,” he said. “If we build into those things a little bit in a year that’s better, a year that’s not requiring cuts or holding the line, it helps to make those years better when you do need to do that.”
